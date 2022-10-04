3 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you craving some delicious Mexican food?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio.

Casa Nueva

If you're in the southeastern part of Ohio and in the mood for Mexican food, you should check out this worker-owned co-op, which has delicious food, including a plethora of vegetarian and vegan options. For breakfast, try the scrambler (eggs or peanut soy tofu with Monterey Jack, onions, and bell peppers baked in a flour tortilla with your choice of salsa; a vegan scrambler is also available) or the huevos rancheros, which includes two corn tortillas that are baked with Monterey Jack, onions, bell peppers, and your choice of salsa and topped with two eggs. Later in the day, try the enchilada verde (a corn tortilla with roasted green chilies, cream cheese, Monterey Jack, onions, salsa verde, and your choice of filling; meat and meatless options are available) or a burrito that's baked with your salsa of choice on the tortilla and stuffed with fillings of your choosing.

Casa Nueva is located at 6 W State St, Athens, OH 45701.

Taqueria San Marcos

Located in southwestern Ohio, this unassuming restaurant serves fantastic tacos. Customers highly recommend the al pastor tacos, chorizo, and lengua. You also can't go wrong with the chimichangas, which are filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef and come with rice, beans, and guacamole salad on the side. If you need to quench your thirst, the horchata is great.

Taqueria San Marcos is located at 5201 Carthage Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45212.

Carlos Poco Loco

Locals love this restaurant in northwestern Ohio. One of their specialties is the "Don Charly" grilled pineapple, which is half of a sweet pineapple that's grilled and stuffed with mushrooms, onions, and pineapple chunks that are topped with melted cheese. Many customers enjoy the tarasca "Don Charly" grilled pineapple, which also includes steak, chicken, chorizo, and two big shrimp, but you can also make the grilled pineapple vegan. They also have great margaritas (try the original house margarita made with golden tequila), street tacos, and fajitas.

Carlos Poco Loco is located at 1809 Adams St, Toledo, OH 43604.