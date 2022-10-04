4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty burger in Greater Cleveland?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses.

Johnny's Little Bar

If you find yourself in the Warehouse District, you can't go wrong with Johnny's. Many customers say they have some of the best burgers in Cleveland, and when you try one, you'll be inclined to agree with them. Their burgers include half a pound of fresh beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, and a side of homemade chips. Additional toppings you can get are cheese (choose from provolone, American, cheddar, bleu, Swiss, and pepper jack), mushrooms, onions, bacon, and jalapenos.

Johnny's Little Bar is located at 614 Frankfort Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Heck's Cafe

If you find yourself in Ohio City or Avon, you should check out this local favorite. Their beef patties are made with 100% grass-fed beef from Ohio and served on a brioche bun (a gluten-free bun is also available). Popular options include the Rocky River burger (toppings include mushrooms, bacon, Swiss, and sour cream) and the Avon burger (toppings include balsamic candied onions, bleu cheese, truffle potato sticks, and baby arugula). If you're not a fan of red meat, customers highly recommend the blackened salmon burger, which comes with arugula, tomato, and avocado-lime aioli. They also have a veggie burger called the Hipster burger, which has a patty made with vegetables and edamame, cucumber scallion aioli, mozzarella, and arugula.

Heck's Cafe has two locations: Ohio City (2927 Bridge Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113) and Avon (35514 Detroit Rd, Avon, OH 44011).

The Annex Bar & Grille

Located on the eastside of Greater Cleveland, this local favorite in Solon serves delicious burgers with fresh hand-made beef patties that are additive-free. Customers recommend the Rick burger, which comes with grilled salami, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a tasty secret sauce. If you want something with heat, try the flaming burger, which has hot peppers, grilled onions, and pepper jack cheese.

The Annex Bar & Grille is located at 36200 Pettibone Rd, Solon, OH 44139.

Whitey's Booze N' Burgers

If you don't mind a bit of a drive, you should check out this old-school establishment in Richfield. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.

Whitey's Booze N' Burgers is located at 3600 Brecksville Rd, Richfield, OH 44286.