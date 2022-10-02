4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

Do you love eating food? Do you love eating a lot of food?

If you want unlimited quantities of great food, then you should check out these buffets in Ohio.

Dutch Kitchen

If you're in the northeastern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the buffet at this Amish restaurant. At the breakfast buffet, you can expect to find things like pancakes, biscuits with sausage gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs, and more. Later in the day, customers indulge on the salad bar, their signature broasted chicken, chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes, and more.

Dutch Kitchen is located at 14278 Lincoln Way E, Dalton, OH 44618.

China Garden Buffet

Located in southwestern Ohio, this buffet serves delicious Chinese staples like dumplings, crab Rangoon, fried rice, lo mein, egg rolls, and more. You can also get unlimited quantities of fries and sushi. During dinner time, you can fill yourself up on seafood like crab legs and crawfish.

China Garden Buffet is located at 112 Woodman Dr, Dayton, OH 45431.

Aab India Restaurant

Fans of Indian food will love the lunch buffet at this restaurant in central Ohio. The lunch buffet is offered every day, and locals frequently enjoy it. At the buffet, you can expect to find items such as aloo tikki (potato patties), eggplant fries, chicken tandoori, naan, saag paneer, and more. They also have desserts available like gulab jamun or rice pudding.

Aab India Restaurant is located at 1470 Grandview Ave, Columbus, OH 43212.

Amish Door Restaurant

If you're looking for a delicious all-you-can-eat option, you should check out this restaurant in Amish country. At their buffet, you can expect to find more than 50 items. Feast on the salad bar, fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, pot roast, and more. If you want something sweet, you can also stuff yourself with their signature graham cracker pudding.

Amish Door Restaurant is located at 1210 Winesburg St, Wilmot, OH 44689.