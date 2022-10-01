4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?

Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area.

Rincon Criollo

Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.

Rincon Criollo has two locations: Detroit (6504 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102) and Denison (7403 Denison Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102).

Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill

This restaurant also serves fantastic Puerto Rican food. As you would expect, their mofongo (mashed fried plantains with garlic oil and pork cracklings) comes highly recommended. Get it with chicken or fried pork; vegetarian options are also available. They also have excellent savory and sweet empanadillas. Customers recommend the pork or chicken ones for savory; as for sweet, try the guava and cheese empanadilla.

Cleveland Mofongo Latin Grill is located at 11621 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Gar and Mar

Located in Berea, this place on the westside serves delicious Jamaican dishes. You can't go wrong with a jerk chicken meal, which comes with well-seasoned rice and peas, tender steamed cabbage, and plantains. Customers also love their oxtails and beef patties. If you have room for a sweet treat, try the Jamaican sweet potato pudding.

Gar and Mar is located at 10 Seminary St, Berea, OH 44017.

Bratenahl Kitchen

If you find yourself in the North Collinwood neighborhood, you should check out this Jamaican restaurant. You can't go wrong with staples like jerk chicken, oxtails, and curry goat. As for sides, check out the cabbage, rice and beans, and plantains.

Bratenahl Kitchen is located at 14002 Lakeshore Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44110.