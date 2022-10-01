4 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Are you looking for a great breakfast in Ohio?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State.

Silver Skillet Cafe

If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out the filling and tasty breakfast skillet, which comes with layered home fries, eggs, sausage gravy, and cheese with a side of toast. They also have a great eggs benedict, a breakfast burrito (which is filled with scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, and cheese and comes with salsa on the side), French toast, and Belgian waffles.

Silver Skillet Cafe is located at 12650 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland, OH 44026.

Breakfast Club Cafe

Located in the southwestern part of Ohio, this family-owned restaurant serves some of the best breakfast in the area. You can't go wrong with biscuits smothered in some of their homemade sausage gravy, breakfast enchilada (a huge tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, diced sausage, onions, peppers, cream cheese, and cheddar, and topped with a homemade white sauce, melted cheddar, and green onions), and Bryan's Bagels Benedict Arnold, their take on the eggs benedict.

Breakfast Club Cafe is located at 102 N Broadway St, Lebanon, OH 45036.

Canal Street Diner

If you find yourself in the village of Bolivar, you should check out this diner. Customers love the Two Greek Girls loaded skillet (includes a bed of home fries or hash browns, lamb meat, grilled onions, tomatoes, Kalamata olives, spinach, scrambled eggs, Swiss or feta cheese, and a side of tzatziki sauce), country fried steak with sausage gravy, and French toast. They also have delicious homemade pies.

Canal Street Diner is located at 157 Canal St, Bolivar, OH 44612.

Boyd & Wurthmann Restaurant

Located in Amish country, this restaurant serves great breakfast that's loved by locals. Try the Wreck, which is stacked with biscuits, home fries, egg, cheese, meat, and vegetables and topped with sausage gravy. You should also check out the country fried steak with gravy and pancakes. Be sure to bring cash as the restaurant doesn't accept credit cards.

Boyd & Wurthmann Restaurant is located at 4819 E Main St, Berlin, OH 44610.