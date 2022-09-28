4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuVMy_0iDTHjcV00
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald on Unsplash

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?

If so, you should check out these local businesses.

Pasquale's Pizza & Pasta

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.

Pasquale's Pizza & Pasta is located at 558 W Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081.

Park Street Pizza

This restaurant located in Amish country is known for their delicious pizzas that are made with locally sourced ingredients. Customers highly recommend the Primo pepperoni (which is topped with red sauce, old world pepperoni, nitrate-free original pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, and oregano), chicken bacon ranchero (ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and jalapenos), and cowboy chicken (BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, nitrate-free bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar). If you want something healthy yet delicious, you can't go wrong with their kale and quinoa salad.

Park Street Pizza is located at 215 Dover Rd NW, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.

Rubino's Pizza

If you like thin crust, you should check out the pizzas at this place in central Ohio. If you're a fan of sausage, customers strongly recommend topping your pizza with Rubino's sausage. Remember to bring cash as Rubino's doesn't take credit cards.

Rubino's Pizza is located at 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209.

Avalanche Pizza

Located in the southeastern part of the state, Avalanche Pizza is known for their unique and tasty pizzas. Check out the Cactus Jack Fajita (a pizza topped with rib-eye steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spicy ninja sauce, an aged mozzarella and provolone blend, and marinara sauce), Death Pickle (asiago and cheddar cheese, potatoes, crunchy pickles, ranch dressing, an aged mozzarella and provolone blend, and creamy béchamel sauce), and Mt. Philly-more (rib-eye steak, asiago cream, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar, an aged mozzarella and provolone blend, and creamy béchamel sauce).

Avalanche Pizza is located at 329 E State St, Athens, OH 45701.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Local Eats# Ohio# Restaurants# Pizzerias

Comments / 2

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
7998 followers

More from Isla Chiu

North Olmsted, OH

This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and Sushi

I've always been wary about sushi that comes from mall food courts. Though I never had an unfortunate experience with sushi from the mall, I always thought that mall food court sushi would be like sushi from the airport or a gas station - i.e., something to avoid at all costs.

Read full story
Ohio State

4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

Do you love eating food? Do you love eating a lot of food?. If you want unlimited quantities of great food, then you should check out these buffets in Ohio. If you're in the northeastern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the buffet at this Amish restaurant. At the breakfast buffet, you can expect to find things like pancakes, biscuits with sausage gravy, hash browns, scrambled eggs, and more. Later in the day, customers indulge on the salad bar, their signature broasted chicken, chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes, and more.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for flavorful and delicious Caribbean cuisine in Greater Cleveland?. Then you should check out these local restaurants in the area. Fans of Puerto Rican cuisine will love this local favorite. One of their specialties is the "jibarito," a sandwich with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and your choice of chicken, pork, fish, or ham & cheese between two bread-like slices of fried and flattened green plantains. You also can't go wrong with their chicharron (fried pork skins) and alcapurria (banana ball). If you have room for something sweet, try the budin de pan, their homemade bread pudding.

Read full story
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in the Buckeye State. If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out the filling and tasty breakfast skillet, which comes with layered home fries, eggs, sausage gravy, and cheese with a side of toast. They also have a great eggs benedict, a breakfast burrito (which is filled with scrambled eggs, peppers, onions, and cheese and comes with salsa on the side), French toast, and Belgian waffles.

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Seafood Boils in Ohio

Are you looking for a great seafood boil in the state of Ohio?. Then you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this locally-owned restaurant. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, Kai's crab is fresh and delicious; customers frequently order their snow crab legs and king crab legs. They also have shrimp, Dungeness crab, mussels, lobster, crawfish, and clams. Flavor options for Kai's seafood boils include garlic butter, lemon pepper, and Kai's Kajun, which is their own special blend of seasonings with a garlic butter base. They have 5 spice levels ranging from No Heat to OMG.

Read full story
1 comments
Akron, OH

4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron Area

Are you and your significant other looking for a romantic restaurant to visit?. If so, you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Akron. If you and your date love Italian cuisine, you should check out this family-owned restaurant with an upscale atmosphere. Their pasta is fresh, made in house, and delicious. You can't go wrong with delicious staples like chicken parmesan (which comes with homemade cheese ravioli and roasted garlic cream), lasagna Bolognese, and veal marsala. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade gelato.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. This local chain offers great soul food, including delectable fried chicken. If you like your fried chicken a little sweet, check out the honey-glazed fried chicken. If you're looking for a little heat, check out the jerk wings, which are deep-fried and marinated in a jerk sauce. You also can't go wrong with the chicken and waffles, which includes two pieces of crispy fried chicken, Belgian waffles, and buttered grits.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Ramen in Ohio

Then you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. If you're a fan of spicy noodles, you can't go wrong with this local chain in central Ohio. Their Red Dragon ramen has a delicious chicken broth, is topped with ground chili pork and braised pork belly, and comes in 3 spice levels. Go for level 3 if you're looking for some real heat. They also have excellent non-spicy ramen. Their most popular option is the signature tonkotsu, which comes with a flavorful pork bone broth and is topped with braised pork belly, house-made bamboo shoots, and wood ear mushrooms.

Read full story
2 comments
Akron, OH

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.

Read full story
Akron, OH

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?. Then you should check out these local restaurants. Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.

Read full story
5 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio. If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.

Read full story
19 comments
Akron, OH

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

If so, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron. If you like broasted chicken, you can't go wrong with this unassuming takeout joint. Get a few pieces of their mixed chicken or some of their wings. Patrons also say getting some of their Jojos is a must.

Read full story
10 comments
Westlake, OH

If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio

However, pizza doesn't quite love me back due to a little thing I have called lactose intolerance. Nonetheless, I often eat pizza, and I definitely eat it more often than I should.

Read full story
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.

Read full story
11 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a tasty corned beef sandwich in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses. If you're on the eastside, you can't go wrong with a corned beef sandwich at this old-school local favorite. Jack's juicy corned beef sandwich is piled high with flavorful meat and comes on your choice of bread: rye, seedless rye, wheat, white, challah, or pumpernickel. For breakfast, you should check out their homemade corned beef hash, which comes with poached eggs.

Read full story
12 comments
Ohio State

4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?. If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy