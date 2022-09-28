4 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious pizza in the state of Ohio?

If so, you should check out these local businesses.

Pasquale's Pizza & Pasta

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this joint. Customer favorites include the supreme pizza (which is topped with green peppers, ham, mushrooms, pepperoni, onions, and sausage), breakfast pizza (topped with tons of cheese, eggs, ham, bacon, onions, and green peppers), and the founder's favorite (a white pizza topped with chicken and tomatoes). Patrons also say getting some of their house-made garlic twists is a must.

Pasquale's Pizza & Pasta is located at 558 W Schrock Rd, Westerville, OH 43081.

Park Street Pizza

This restaurant located in Amish country is known for their delicious pizzas that are made with locally sourced ingredients. Customers highly recommend the Primo pepperoni (which is topped with red sauce, old world pepperoni, nitrate-free original pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, and oregano), chicken bacon ranchero (ranch sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar, and jalapenos), and cowboy chicken (BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, nitrate-free bacon, pineapple, mozzarella, and cheddar). If you want something healthy yet delicious, you can't go wrong with their kale and quinoa salad.

Park Street Pizza is located at 215 Dover Rd NW, Sugarcreek, OH 44681.

Rubino's Pizza

If you like thin crust, you should check out the pizzas at this place in central Ohio. If you're a fan of sausage, customers strongly recommend topping your pizza with Rubino's sausage. Remember to bring cash as Rubino's doesn't take credit cards.

Rubino's Pizza is located at 2643 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209.

Avalanche Pizza

Located in the southeastern part of the state, Avalanche Pizza is known for their unique and tasty pizzas. Check out the Cactus Jack Fajita (a pizza topped with rib-eye steak, red onions, green peppers, mushrooms, spicy ninja sauce, an aged mozzarella and provolone blend, and marinara sauce), Death Pickle (asiago and cheddar cheese, potatoes, crunchy pickles, ranch dressing, an aged mozzarella and provolone blend, and creamy béchamel sauce), and Mt. Philly-more (rib-eye steak, asiago cream, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms, cheddar, an aged mozzarella and provolone blend, and creamy béchamel sauce).

Avalanche Pizza is located at 329 E State St, Athens, OH 45701.