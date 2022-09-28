4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, et cetera?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Akron.

Sweet Mary's Bakery

If you're downtown, you should visit this bakery, which serves great baked goods made from scratch. Patrons highly recommend the cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting, croissants with layers upon layers of buttery flaky goodness, scones that come in flavors like blackberry Earl Grey and espresso chocolate chip pecan, glazed donut coffeecake, and more. If you're looking for more savory options, you can't go wrong with their hand-rolled bagels with cream cheese spreads that are made in house, focaccia, and chicken salad sandwiches.

Sweet Mary's Bakery is located at 76 E Mill St, Akron, OH 44308.

The West Side Bakery

Locals frequently order birthday cakes and wedding cakes from the West Side Bakery, and when you try some of their cake, you'll see why. Patrons love the carrot cake, marble cake, and German chocolate cake. The bakery also has excellent scones, chocolate brownie cookies, and mini cheesecakes. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their homemade soups; you can't go wrong with classic chicken noodle, but you can also find soups like tortellini tomato spinach, vegan roasted cauliflower, and Hungarian mushroom.

The West Side Bakery is located at 2303 W Market St, Akron, OH 44313.

Vincent's Bakery

Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this family-owned bakery offers great Italian baked goods such as tiramisu, cannoli, cassata cake, and sfogliatella. They've also got great iced sugar cookies, garlic bread, pizza dough, and Italian buns.

Vincent's Bakery is located at 2038 Bailey Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.

The Blue Door Café & Bakery

Also located in Cuyahoga Falls, the Blue Door is famous for their delicious brunch, but they also have a bakery that offers great European-style pastries. Check out the croissants (the pain au chocolat comes highly recommended by customers), blueberry cream scones, lemon bars, and sour cherry Danish.

The Blue Door Café & Bakery is located at 1970 State Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.