4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio

Are you craving a nice hot bowl of pho?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio.

Little Saigon Restaurant

This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.

Little Saigon Restaurant is located at 1718 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH 45420.

Huong Vietnamese Restaurant

If you're in central Ohio, you should check out this unassuming joint. They serve authentic bowls of pho with a delicious, flavorful beef broth. Check out the pho dac biet, which has rare steak, beef meatballs, well-done flank, and tripe. They also have pho ga (chicken), pho ca (fish fillet), and pho tom (shrimp). They also have vegan bowls of pho, which can be topped with your choice of fresh soft tofu, sauteed seasoned tofu, steamed veggies, or sauteed veggies.

Huong Vietnamese Restaurant is located at 1270 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229.

Pho Lee's

Located in northeast Ohio, Pho Lee's offers amazing pho. If you want a bowl of pho with all of the meat, get the pho xe lua, which comes with rare beef, brisket, tendon, tripe, and beef meatballs. If you're feeling particularly hungry and/or confident, consider trying the Pho Challenge Bowl, which contains a gallon of broth, two pounds of noodles, and over three pounds of meat. Finish it within 45 minutes, and you get your meal for free plus a $200 gift card. Fail to do so, and your server will hand you the check.

Pho Lee's is located at 3820 Superior St, Ste 101, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Small City Taphouse

If you're looking for a restaurant close to Cedar Point, you should check out this restaurant. Customers highly recommend the pho combo, which comes with eye round steak, meatballs, and brisket. Patrons also enjoy their chicken pho and seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and squid.

Small City Taphouse is located at 202 Columbus Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870.