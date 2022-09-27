4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for some tasty barbecue?

Then you should check out these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland.

Woodstock BBQ

Located in Lakewood, this restaurant serves some of the best smoked wings in Greater Cleveland. They also have amazingly tender ribs, brisket, and pulled pork. Customers also highly recommend the Memphis-style BBQ spaghetti with pulled pork, fried Brussels sprouts in a sweet chili BBQ sauce, and loaded fries. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler or banana pudding.

Woodstock BBQ is located at 13362 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Landmark Smokehouse

If you're in the Edgewater neighborhood, you should check out the delicious smoked meats at Landmark. Customers love the smoked pulled pork sandwich, which has tender pulled pork covered in your choice of BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and pickle inside a brioche bun. You also can't go wrong with their Montreal smoked meat, which is brisket that has been cured for 10 to 12 days, and smoked St. Louis ribs.

Landmark Smokehouse is located at 11637 Clifton Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Hatfield's Goode Grub

This joint on the westside serves great BBQ. Check out the smoked brisket, smoked corned beef, and slow smoked pulled pork. Their smoked wings are also delicious; you can't go wrong with the signature dry rub, but if you like your wings spicy, you can also get the wings in Burn Your Face Off or So You Call That Hot Sauce.

Hatfield's Goode Grub is located at 16700 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111.

Smoke BBQ & Grill

If you don't mind a bit of a drive, you should check out this place in Painesville. Patrons can't get enough of their smoked brisket, baby back ribs, and the Famous Big Butt sandwich, which has their applewood-smoked pulled pork, coleslaw, bacon, and BBQ sauce. Other customer recommendations include the beef brisket flatbread and pulled pork eggrolls.

Smoke BBQ & Grill is located at 420 Bacon Rd, Painesville, OH 44077.