4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for delicious breakfast in Greater Akron?

Then you should check out these local restaurants.

Eat N Run

Locals highly recommend getting breakfast at this joint. If you're a fan of country fried steak, many customers say Eat N Run serves one of the best ones in the area. You also can't go wrong with the thick slices of French toast, sausage gravy, and home fries. Make sure to bring cash as Eat N Run doesn't accept credit cards.

Eat N Run is located at 1323 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, OH 44314.

The Lamp Post

If you're seeking a great greasy spoon, you can't go wrong with the Lamp Post. If you're really hungry, go for the He-Man platter, which includes three eggs, a double order of hash browns, a biscuit with gravy, your choice of pancakes or French toast, toast, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham. You should also check out their delicious and filling southern smothered biscuit platters and golden waffles.

The Lamp Post is located at 2146 E Market St, Akron, OH 44312.

Woody's

This local restaurant is known for their great breakfasts. Check out Woody's Favorite (two poached eggs served over corned beef hash with rye toast), the homemade sausage gravy and biscuits (the gravy is made with hot Italian sausage), and the Grand Slam (two eggs, steak, home fries, and toast).

Woody's is located at 3829 S Main St, Akron, OH 44319.

Honeymoon Grille

If you want a tasty breakfast, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. Customers love their eggs benedict (called the Kelly Benny on their menu), the brioche French toast, and Sweet Alice (a biscuit with their homemade sausage gravy, which can be made spicy by request). If you want ice cream for breakfast, check out the Belgian waffle sundae, which comes with a waffle, vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream, and a cherry on top.

Honeymoon Grille is located at 3458 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319.