4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a great bowl of mac and cheese, you should visit these restaurants in Ohio.

Lucky's Café

If you're in northeast Ohio, you should check out this local favorite, which was featured on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. Lucky's offers some delicious mac and cheese, which is loaded with cheddar, brie, parmesan, and mozzarella, is topped with brioche bread crumbs, and comes with a side of applesauce.

Lucky's Café is located at 777 Starkweather Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

The Walrus

Located in central Ohio, the Walrus serves delicious comfort food, including mac and cheese. Patrons love the cauliflower mac and cheese, which is baked with seasoned cauliflower and bread crumbs. If you want to get a little fancy with your mac and cheese, customers also love the lobster mac and cheese. For another cheesy delight, check out the candied bacon grilled cheese, which has cheddar, candied bacon, and tomato slices between slices of toasted whole wheat bread.

The Walrus is located at 143 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43215.

Keystone's Mac Shack

If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio and craving some cheesy goodness, you should check out Keystone's Mac Shack. You can get a classic bowl of mac and cheese. You can also mix it with sauces like BBQ, buffalo, and ranch. Other ingredients you can add to your mac and cheese include (but are not limited to) stout-braised brisket, slow-roasted ham, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, Cool Ranch Doritos, Grippo's, broccoli, and cornbread. Gluten-free mac and cheese is also available.

Keystone's Mac Shack is located at 249 Calhoun St, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Fahrenheit

For a truly decadent and delicious version of mac and cheese, check out the lobster macaroni and cheese at this restaurant in northeast Ohio. Fahrenheit's dish includes butter-poached Maine lobster, a cognac reduction, chives, brie, goat cheese, oven-dried tomato, and rigatoni.

Fahrenheit is located at 2417 Professor Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.