4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cfqVm_0i8pmLc000
Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash

Are you looking for some great donuts?

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio.

Jim's Donut Shop

If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.

Jim's Donut Shop is at 122 E National Rd, Vandalia, OH 45377.

Bill's Donut Shop

Also located in southwestern Ohio, Bill's is a donut shop that serves delicious donuts 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Customer recommendations include the apple spice donuts, apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, cinnamon rolls, butter twists, and pretzel donuts, which have been recognized as some of the best donuts in America by several national publications. They also have great crème horns and cookies.

Bill's Donut Shop is located at 268 N Main St, Centerville, OH 45459.

Pat's Donuts & Kreme

If you're in the northwestern part of the state, you should check out this local favorite, which offers delicious and fresh donuts made from scratch. Customers love the bacon maple donuts, filled sticks (Long-John-like treats filled with chocolate buttercream, vanilla buttercream, peanut buttercream, custard, or apple), and sour cream donuts. If you're looking for something savory, locals are big fans of their breakfast pizzas.

Pat's Donuts & Kreme has 3 locations: Elida Rd (2102 Elida Rd, Lima, OH 45805), Harding Hwy (1835 Harding Hwy, Lima, OH 45804), and Delphos (662 Elida Ave, Delphos, OH 45833).

Donut Land

If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio and wanting a donut at 3 AM on Saturday, you can satisfy your craving at this long-running donut shop. Donut Land is open almost 24/7 (they're closed on Mondays, open at 5 AM on Tuesdays, and close at 9 PM on Sundays). Customers highly recommend their apple fritters, peanut butter long johns, and chocolate-cream-filled donuts. If you need to celebrate a special occasion, Donut Land also sells fantastic donut cakes that range from 10 to 16 inches.

Donut Land is located at 1321 Pearl Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212.

# Food# Local Eats# Ohio# Bakeries# Dessert

Comments / 17

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
7856 followers

