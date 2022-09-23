If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio

Photo by the author

I love pizza.

However, pizza doesn't quite love me back due to a little thing I have called lactose intolerance.

Nonetheless, I often eat pizza, and I definitely eat it more often than I should.

The other day, not only did I have some pizza, but I also had an entire pizza by myself.

Did my body suffer the consequences? Yes.

Do I have any regrets? Nope!

The pizza I had was from a locally-owned restaurant called 3 Palms, which is located in Crocker Park in Westlake, Ohio. The restaurant offers Neapolitan-style pizzas that are cooked in a wood-burning oven.

All of the pizzas on the menu sounded good, but I decided to stick with a classic margherita pizza.

The pizza was topped with San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic, parmesan, basil, and extra virgin olive oil.

And it was delicious.

The pizza had a great balance between tomato sauce and cheese, and the crust was thin and crisp with a nice bit of char, the telltale sign of a properly wood-fired pizza.

I quickly consumed a slice. Then a second one and another one...

Eventually, I ended up eating the whole dang pizza pie, haha, never mind the whole lactose-intolerance thing.

Would I be willing to order another pie from 3 Palms? Heck yeah. As a self-proclaimed mushroom freak, I definitely want to try the Funghi pizza sometime.

My only criticism is that the margherita pizza was a little on the pricey side ($16 for approximately 6 slices), but it filled me up and pleased my taste-buds. And hey, I rarely begrudge giving my money to a small business, and I never begrudge giving my money to one that serves good food.

The Westlake location of 3 Palms is located at 281 Main St, Westlake, OH 44145. 3 Palms also has a location in Hudson at 60 Village Way, Hudson, OH 44236.