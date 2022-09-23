4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

Are you in the mood for a delicious pie?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio.

Bud's Restaurant

If you're craving a slice of pie and in northwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this old-school joint, which has been around since 1939. Bud's pies are homemade and made fresh every day. Customer favorites include peach, coconut cream, blueberry, and lemon meringue. And when they're in season, patrons say the rhubarb and strawberry are must-haves.

Bud's Restaurant is located at 505 W 2nd St, Defiance, OH 43512.

Amish Door Restaurant

Located in Northeast Ohio, this restaurant in Amish country offers delicious homemade pies. One of their specialties is their brown bag apple pie, which is stuffed with apples and is baked in an actual brown bag. Amish Door also has fantastic peach, red raspberry cream, and coconut cream pies. If you need a low-sugar option, Amish Door offers no-sugar-added versions of their apple and cherry pies.

Amish Door Restaurant is located at 1210 Winesburg St, Wilmot, OH 44689.

Mama Jo Homestyle Pies

Locals love the pies at Mama Jo's, another bakery located in northeast Ohio. When it's in season, customers love the strawberry cream cheese pie, which is made with fresh glazed strawberries on top of a cream cheese base. Year-round, you can't go wrong with a classic apple pie, their key lime pie, and Boston cream pie.

Mama Jo Homestyle Pies is located at 1969 Cooper Foster Park Rd, Amherst, OH 44001.

G & R Tavern

If you want a great slice of pie, you should check out this local favorite, which is famous for their fried bologna sandwiches and serves some of the best pies in the area. Customer recommendations include the chocolate cream, apple, and coconut cream. Remember to bring cash as the restaurant doesn't accept credit cards.

G & R Tavern is located at 103 N Marion St, Waldo, OH 43356.

