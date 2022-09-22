4 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you and your significant other looking for a great restaurant to visit on your next date night?

If so, you should check out these romantic restaurants in Ohio.

Mancy's Steakhouse

This restaurant in northwestern Ohio is decorated with gorgeous carved wood, brass, and stained glass. They also have excellent food. Customer recommendations include the delicious homemade French onion soup, crab-stuffed mushrooms, and lobster bisque, which is made with lobster from Maine. You also can't go wrong with one of their hand-cut steaks; check out the 28-day-aged New York strip or tender filet mignon.

Mancy's Steakhouse is located at 953 Phillips Ave, Toledo, OH 43612.

The Golden Lamb Restaurant & Hotel

If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this upscale restaurant, which is located inside a beautiful hotel that's been operating since the early 19th century. One of their specialties is the Golden Lamb roast turkey dinner, which comes with turkey breast that's been brined and slow-roasted, sage sausage and apple dressing, seasonal vegetables, cranberry chutney, and mashed potatoes with two-day turkey gravy. They also have a delicious braised lamb shank and a shepherd's pie that's filled with free-range lamb from Pennsylvania, locally-sourced roasted mushrooms, garlic, edamame, pearl onions, a lamb stock reduction, goat cheese, and herb potatoes.

The Golden Lamb is located at 27 S Broadway St, Lebanon, OH 45036.

The Top Steak House

If you and your date are looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in central Ohio, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.

The Top Steak House is located at 2891 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209.

Cru Uncorked

Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers upscale French-American dishes in a lovely chateau. Customer favorites include the halibut with sauce verjus, scallops with a pistou sauce, and honey crusted duck breast. If you have room for dessert, try the delectable chocolate stone.

Cru Uncorked is located at 34300 Chagrin Blvd, Moreland Hills, OH 44022.