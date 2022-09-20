4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio.

Katzinger's Delicatessen

The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.

Katzinger's Delicatessen is located at 475 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215.

Allez Bakery

In addition to fresh homemade loaves of bread, this place in southwestern Ohio offers delectable sandwiches. Check out their turkey sandwich, which includes pesto mayo, shredded lettuce, and marinated tomatoes on their homemade focaccia bread. They also have an excellent ham and butter sandwich called the Jambon Beurre, which includes plenty of shaved ham, herb butter, gruyere, and parmesan on a baguette.

Allez Bakery is located at 1208 Main St, Cincinnati, OH 45202.

Deli Ohio

If you want a tasty sandwich, you can't go wrong with this joint in the northeastern part of the state. Check out their chicken salad sandwich, which has their house-made cranberry chicken salad, locally sourced bacon, and lettuce on honey whole wheat bread. You also can't go wrong with their Italian hoagie, which is filled with Genoa salami, pepperoni, hard salami, locally sourced provolone, tomato, onion, balsamic, and olive oil. In the morning, they serve delicious breakfast sandwiches that are served on their house-made biscuits.

Deli Ohio is located at 328 Walnut Ave NE, Canton, OH 44702.

Diamond Deli

Also located in northeast Ohio, this fantastic deli has great corned beef sandwiches (get the jumbo size if you're hungry and craving a whole lot of corned beef). Their Reuben sandwiches are also excellent and served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand-island dressing, and sauerkraut. You also can't go wrong with a Stray Diamond sandwich, which has corned beef plus pastrami, Swiss, onion, homemade coleslaw, and mustard.

Diamond Deli is located at 378 S Main St, Akron, OH 44311.