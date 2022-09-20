4 Places To Get Chicken Sandwiches in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a tasty chicken sandwich?

If you're in Greater Akron, you should check out these places.

Magic City Brewing Company

Inside this brewery, you can find Cult Kitchen, which offers great food, including fried chicken sliders. These little sandwiches feature buttermilk brined, panko crusted fried chicken topped with chipotle slaw on toasted buns from Massoli's, a local Italian bakery. During Sunday brunch, you can also try their delicious chicken & waffles and southern chicken biscuit sliders, which are drizzled with hot honey and served with sriracha on the side.

Magic City Brewing Company is located at 2727 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319.

The Merchant Tavern

This tavern has a great selection of craft beers and a delicious hot chicken sandwich. The chicken is breaded and fried, slathered in a Tennessee-style hot sauce, and topped with pickles and mayo. If you have room for dessert, try the Merchant Angel Food Cake. The angel food cake is toasted and topped with their special fudge sauce and two scoops of vanilla ice cream.

The Merchant Tavern is located at 1824 Merriman Rd, Akron, OH 44313.

Erie Street Kitchen

Located in Kent, this restaurant has delicious chicken tenders that are buttermilk-brined and always fresh, never frozen. You can't go wrong with their classic chicken tender sandwich, which is topped with pickles and served with fries. You can also get a banh mi sandwich basket that comes with fried chicken, a long bread roll from a local bakery called Brimfield Bread Oven, pickled radishes, carrots, sweet and hot peppers, sriracha mayo, and pickles. If you want a lot of heat, you can swap the classic southern fried chicken for Nashville hot. Erie Street Kitchen also has an excellent chicken po'boy. Gluten-free bread is available with any sandwich.

Erie Street Kitchen is located at 163 W Erie St, Kent, OH 44240.

Butcher & Sprout

If you like Nashville hot chicken, you should check out Butcher & Sprout's Nashville hot chicken sandwich. The chicken is fried to perfection in house and is covered with hot sauce, slaw, and pickles. If you're looking for a healthier option, the grilled chicken sandwich is also delicious and has organic chicken, lettuce, tomato, and roasted garlic aioli.

Butcher & Sprout is located at 1846 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.