4 Places To Get Thai Food in Ohio

Are you craving tasty Thai cuisine?

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants.

Bangkok Grocery & Restaurant

This no-frills restaurant serves some of the best Thai food in central Ohio. Customer recommendations include the beef jerky appetizer, nam tok (a spicy salad with slices of grilled beef, hot chili peppers, lime juice, onion, cilantro, and lettuce), pad ka pao (a tasty stir-fry with your choice of chicken, beef, or pork with basil leaves, garlic, and chili peppers), and the always reliable noodle dish pad see ew.

Bangkok Grocery & Restaurant is located at 3277 Refugee Rd, Columbus, OH 43232.

Thai Namtip

If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this local favorite. You can't go wrong with staples like pad Thai and massaman curry. Their duck dishes are also delicious; check out the choo chee duck (slices of tender roasted duck cooked in a red curry with coconut milk, pineapple, tomatoes, carrots, baby corn, red bell peppers, and snow peas, and topped with kaffir lime leaves) and basil duck (a stir fry with roasted duck, onions, scallions, carrots, mushrooms, sweet bell peppers, and fresh basil).

Thai Namtip is located at 5461 N Bend Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45247.

Bangkok Thai Cuisine

This restaurant in Northeast Ohio is located in an unassuming strip mall. Despite its humble exterior, the place serves fantastic Thai cuisine that's big on flavor. They offer staples like pad Thai, chicken satay, and green curry. If you have room for dessert, try the sweet black rice with mango.

Bangkok Thai Cuisine is located at 5359 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124.

Thai Grille

Located in central Ohio, Thai Grille is known for their delicious food. You can't go wrong with dishes like pad kee mao (rice noodles sautéed with sliced chicken, egg, vegetables, chili peppers, and basil), red curry with shrimp, and rama chicken (julienne chicken breast with vegetables and a rich peanut sauce).

Thai Grille is located at 15 E College Ave, Westerville, OH 43081.