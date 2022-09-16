4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a great pizza in the Akron area?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local businesses.

Pavona's Pizza Joint

This restaurant is known for their delicious wood-fired pizzas cooked in a brick oven. Customer favorites include the Russian (a pizza topped with house-made vodka cream sauce, mozzarella, seasoned mushrooms, peas, and prosciutto), the spicy Diablo (topped with habanero and vodka cream sauces, mozzarella, various hot peppers, and basil), and the Caprese (topped with mozzarella, garlic, tomatoes, extra virgin olive oil, pecorino, basil, and balsamic glaze).

Pavona's Pizza Joint is located at 32 Sand Run Rd, Akron, OH 44313.

Guiseppe's Pizza

This beloved pizza joint has been serving fantastic pies to the Akron community for decades. If you want a spicy pizza that comes with a warning, try the extra spicy Darlene's favorite, which is topped with spicy red sauce, spicy pepperoni, homemade sausage, light bacon, onions, jalapenos, and banana peppers. If you like the idea of a taco-inspired pizza, check out the Street Taco Pizza, which is topped with salsa verde, homemade adobo marinated pulled pork, pineapple, provolone, white onions, and cilantro. And of course you can't go wrong with a classic Margherita pizza.

Guiseppe's Pizza is located at 14 E Caston Rd, Akron, OH 44319.

Rasicci's Pizza

If you like deep dish pizza, you should check out this pizzeria, which has been around for decades. Their deep dish is loaded with cheese and a favorite of many customers. Topping choices include pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, bacon, ham, onions, black olives, hot pepper rings, beef, and chicken.

Rasicci's Pizza is located at 513 E Cuyahoga Falls Ave, Akron, OH 44310.

Pierre's Brooklyn Pizza & Deli

If you like New York style pizza, you can't go wrong with Pierre's. They've also got Sicilian-style pizza if you prefer a thicker crust. Customers love their Bella Tia Maria pizza, which is topped with pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, sauce with extra virgin olive oil, and garlic. You also can't go wrong with a loaded pie, which includes pepperoni, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, black olives, green olives, sausage, bacon, ham, cheese, and banana peppers.

Pierre's Brooklyn Pizza & Deli is located at 964 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, OH 44314.