4 Places To Get Mexican Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Mexican cuisine in the state of Ohio?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants.

La Super Torta

Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant is known for its great Mexican food. Customer recommendations include the adobada torta (a sandwich filled with marinated pork, mayo, black beans, lettuce, tomato, and avocado), carnitas tacos, and tinga tostada (crispy corn tortillas topped with shredded chicken in chipotle sauce, lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado). If you have room for something sweet, the flan is a must.

La Super Torta is located at 721 Georgesville Rd, Columbus, OH 43228.

Tortilleria Garcia

If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Patrons love their delicious tacos; check out the al pastor, carne asada, and/or pollo. You should also check out their tamales, which many customers say are the best in the area. The carnitas tamales are especially delicious.

Tortilleria Garcia has 3 locations: College Hill (5917 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224), Springdale (11774 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246), and Mason (4200 Aero Dr, Mason, OH 45040).

Taqueria Mixteca

This unassuming joint in western Ohio serves some of the best tacos in the area. Check out their quesa-birria tacos (slow-cooked marinated shredded beef tacos dipped in consommé with melted cheese, onions, cilantro, and limes) and ceviche tostada. If you're really hungry, try the massive monster burrito. And if you have room for dessert, grab a piece of their delectable flan.

Taqueria Mixteca is located at 1609 E 3rd St, Dayton, OH 45403.

La Plaza Supermarket

You can find a taqueria inside this supermarket in Northeast Ohio, and the taqueria serves some of the best tacos you can find in the area. Their al pastor and chorizo tacos are particularly delicious. The taqueria has a topping bar, and you can fill your tacos with as much salsa, sour cream, cilantro, et cetera as your heart desires. They also have vegetarian options.

La Plaza Supermarket is located at 13609 Lakewood Heights Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44107.