4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

Are you craving some mouthwatering fried chicken?

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants.

Buena Vista Cafe

Located in the northeastern part of the state, this restaurant is known for their famous Uncle Nick's Greek fried chicken. The restaurant claims that if Colonel Sanders had their secret recipe, then he would be a general, and when you try their perfectly crispy yet juicy fried chicken, you'll be inclined to agree.

Buena Vista Cafe is located at 1305 Buena Vista Ave NE, Warren, OH 44483.

The Crispy Coop

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you should check out the chicken at this joint. Locals love their Southern-style fried chicken, which you can dip in their signature Coop sauce, spicy mayo, Korean hot sauce, ranch, BBQ sauce, honey mustard, or Frank's Red Hot. If you like your chicken with heat, the Crispy Coop also has great Nashville hot chicken. And if you got room for dessert, try their banana pudding or honey bun cake.

The Crispy Coop is located at 1717 NW Blvd Columbus, OH 43212.

White House Chicken

For decades, this local chain has been serving their famous chicken with a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce. White House's chicken is fresh, lightly breaded, deep fried, and delicious. You can't go wrong with getting a classic chicken dinner, which includes four pieces of their famous chicken, the tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, coleslaw, and fresh cut fries.

White House Chicken has 3 locations: Barberton (180 Wooster Road North, Barberton, OH 44203), Wadsworth (199 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth, OH 44281), and Uniontown (4195 Massillon Rd, Uniontown, OH 44685).

Jay's Chicken

If you're in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this joint, which is located inside a gas station. Despite its unassuming exterior, Jay's offers excellent Cajun-style fried chicken. Check out their dark meat or tenders. As for sides, you can't go wrong with some of their biscuits and/or mac and cheese.

Jay's Chicken is located at 5361 Kennedy Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45213.