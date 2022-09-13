5 Places To Get Jamaican Food in Ohio

If you're craving Jamaican food in the state of Ohio, you should check out these restaurants.

Island Frydays

This restaurant in southwestern Ohio was featured on Guy Fieri's show Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, and when you try their food, you'll see why. Check out their delicious jerk chicken, oxtails, or curry chicken. As for sides, patrons highly recommend getting the yellow rice topped with fries and gravy, rice and peas, and/or jerk pasta.

Island Frydays is located at 2826 Short Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Irie Jamaican Kitchen

If you're looking for Jamaican food, you should check out this local chain. Their jerk chicken is a must. Customers also love the curry chicken, cornbread, mango salsa, and plantains.

Irie has 3 locations in Ohio. One is in Old Brooklyn (4162 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109), one is in Euclid (621 E 185th St, Euclid, OH 44119), and one is in Akron (837 W Market St, Akron, OH 44303).

Ena's Caribbean Kitchen

This restaurant in central Ohio is known for their delicious Jamaican food. You can't go wrong with their jerk chicken, which is made with Ena's original jerk sauce. Customers also love their oxtails, which are slow-braised and simmered in brown sauce with butter beans, and their callaloo (island spinach sauteed in scotch bonnet, garlic, onion, and bell peppers). As for sides, check out the rice & beans, cabbage, and/or fried plantains.

Ena's Caribbean Kitchen is located at 2444 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43211.

Taste of Jamaica

Located in Northeast Ohio, Taste of Jamaica serves fantastic Caribbean food. Patrons love their jerk chicken, curry shrimp, and oxtail stew. As for sides, people love the steamed cabbage and rice & beans.

Taste of Jamaica is located at 5104 Mayfield Rd Lyndhurst, OH 44124.

Lady Nay's Caribbean and Soul

If you want tasty Jamaican food in central Ohio, you should check out this joint. Customers highly recommend the oxtails, jerk chicken, and pepper steak. Patrons also say you can't go wrong with sides like mac & cheese, green beans & potatoes, and/or rice & peas. If you got room for dessert, try the strawberry cheesecake.

Lady Nay's Caribbean and Soul is located at 1485 S Champion Ave, Columbus, OH 43207.