4 Places To Get a Polish Boy in the Cleveland Area

If Cleveland had an official sandwich, the Polish Boy would probably be it or at least a major contender for the title.

For those of you who've never heard of a Polish Boy, the sandwich consists of a kielbasa sausage covered in French fries, BBQ sauce, and coleslaw inside a bun. It's messy (napkins are usually a must when eating it) and so delicious when done right.

If you want a Polish Boy done right, you should check out these local businesses.

Whitmore's Bar-B-Q

This local favorite on the eastside serves fantastic barbecue, including excellent Polish Boys. Their Polish Boy is a delicious mess, covered in their barbecue sauce and fresh fries. If you want even more meat, customers recommend getting the Polish Boy deluxe, which is their Polish Boy topped with pork shoulder. If you have room for dessert, try some of their pound cakes or fried pies.

Whitmore's Bar-B-Q is located at 20209 Harvard Ave, Warrensville Heights, OH 44122.

A Taste Above

Located in Maple Heights, this unassuming takeout joint offers a delectable, messy Polish Boy. Their sandwich features an all-beef sausage inside a bun, which is covered in fries, coleslaw, and lots of barbecue sauce. A Taste Above also has a mouthwatering Polish Girl, which has the sausage, fries, coleslaw, and barbecue sauce plus rib meat.

A Taste Above is located at 5248 Lee Rd, Maple Heights, OH 44137.

Mt Pleasant Bar-B-Q

Located in Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood, this barbecue restaurant is known for their delicious Polish Boys. The sandwiches are covered in hand-cut fries slathered in barbecue sauce and coleslaw. Napkins are required.

Mt Pleasant Bar-B-Q is located at 12725 Kinsman Rd, Cleveland, OH 44120.

Mabel's BBQ

Mabel's Polish Girl - the restaurant's take on the Polish Boy - includes your choice of classic or spicy kielbasa, Cleveland barbecue sauce, coleslaw, and pulled pork inside a hoagie roll. The sandwich is huge, but if you've got room, customers highly recommend getting their cracklin' (pork rinds with dill pickle seasoning and served with sour cream and chive dip).

Mabel's BBQ has two locations: downtown (2050 E 4th St, Cleveland, OH 44115) and Eton (28699 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH 44122).