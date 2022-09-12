4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

If you're in the mood for a tasty burger, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio.

Whitey's Booze N' Burgers

Located in Northeast Ohio, this old-school establishment is known for their delicious burgers. Check out customer favorites like the Czar burger (a Swiss cheeseburger covered in grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, and bleu cheese dressing), the B.O.M.B. (a burger covered in mac & cheese and bacon and served on a pretzel roll), and the Kiev (a burger on Texas toast with chopped onions, shredded Monterey Jack cheese, some of the restaurant's famous chili, and sour cream). Be sure to bring cash as Whitey's doesn't accept credit cards.

Whitey's Booze N' Burgers is located at 3600 Brecksville Rd, Richfield, OH 44286.

Preston's North Market

If you're looking for a delicious burger, you should visit this joint in central Ohio. Fans of smash-burgers will love the classic burger, which has their special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. Other tasty options include the mushroom & swiss, which also has lemon thyme mayo, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle; spicy boi, which is topped with sambal jam, pimento cheese, shaved onion, and house pickle; and pastrami bacon, which also has the special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. If you're gluten-intolerant, they also have gluten-free buns.

Preston's North Market is located at 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215.

The Turf Club

This restaurant in southwestern Ohio is famous for their mouthwatering stacked burgers. You can top your burger with standard ingredients like lettuce, tomato, pickles, mayo, et cetera. You can also top your burger with specialty toppings such as truffle oil, pineapple, lump crab & lobster cake, and shiitake mushrooms. If you're feeling a little fancy, you can opt for a filet mignon burger instead of their ground Angus chuck one. And if you're vegetarian, you can get a portobello mushroom burger.

The Turf Club is located at 4618 Eastern Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45226.

Element 41

You can't go wrong with the burgers at this bistro. Every week, their chef comes up with a new specialty burger, but you can always get their fantastic 41 burger, which has a patty made with Ohio grass-fed beef, hickory smoked garlic mayo, Arcadian greens, Roma tomatoes, and pickles on a brioche bun. Vegetarians can't go wrong with their Beyond beef burger.

Element 41 is located at 141 Main St #1244, Chardon, OH 44024.

