4 Places To Get a Steak in the Columbus Area

If you're craving a mouthwatering steak in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants.

The Top Steak House

If you're looking for a steakhouse with a classy old-school vibe, you can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been serving delicious steaks since 1955. Try the New York strip, ribeye, or bacon-wrapped filet mignon. They also have fantastic prime rib and oysters Rockefeller. As you eat your food, you can listen to live music in the evenings.

The Top Steak House is located at 2891 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209.

Mitchell's Steakhouse

If you want a great steak, you can't go wrong with this sophisticated steakhouse. Customers love the filet mignon or gorgonzola crusted ribeye with caramelized onions and roasted mushrooms. If you want to be truly indulgent, try the 30-ounce tomahawk ribeye. For even more flavor, patrons recommend getting add-ons like bone marrow butter or cognac peppercorn sauce.

Mitchell's Steakhouse has two locations: Polaris (1408 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH 43240) and downtown (45 N 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215).

Hickory House

Since 1979, Hickory House has been serving hand-cut high-quality steaks. Their specialty is their large porterhouse steak, which has two high quality cuts on one bone, but their 14-ounce tender ribeye and filet mignon are also delicious. As for sides, customers highly recommend their onion straws.

Hickory House has two locations: Gahanna (550 Officenter Pl, Gahanna, OH 43230) and Reynoldsburg (7051 E Main St, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068).

Lindey's

Lindey's is many locals' go-to restaurant for celebrating special occasions. This fine dining restaurant in the German Village neighborhood has a fantastic steak frites, which consists of an 8-ounce New York strip with their house steak sauce, fries seasoned with rosemary and Reggiano cheese, and a petite arugula salad with herb mustard vinaigrette. Lindey's also has an excellent 8-ounce filet with a delicious demi-glace and which is served with buttermilk chive mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Lindey's is located at 169 E Beck St, Columbus, OH 43206.