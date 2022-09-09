Cincinnati, OH

4 Places To Get Pies in the Cincinnati Area

Isla Chiu

Are you looking for a great pie in Greater Cincinnati?

If so, you should visit these local businesses.

Bluebird Bakery

For over 20 years, this bakery located in Glendale's Village Square has been serving fantastic pies made from scratch. Check out their triple berry pie, their most popular option, which is filled with red raspberries, black raspberries, and strawberries. You also can't go wrong with a classic apple pie; Bluebird's apple pie has sliced Granny Smith apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg and is topped with cinnamon and butter crumb topping. Customers also say their pumpkin pies are a must around Thanksgiving time.

Bluebird Bakery is located at 29 Village Square, Cincinnati, OH 45246.

Graeter's Ice Cream

In addition to serving some of the best ice cream in the state, this beloved local chain offers delicious handcrafted pies. Try some of their lemon meringue or apple pie. They also have cherry, cherry pecan, Dutch apple, pumpkin, and chess pies as well as mini chess pies. Of course, their pie is best served a la mode with a scoop of Graeter's ice cream.

Graeter's Ice Cream has locations all over Cincinnati. To look for a location with a bakery near you, go to their website.

Busken Bakery

Since 1928, Busken Bakery has been offering delectable baked goods, including fantastic pies. They're known for their chess pies, which many customers call their favorite. They also have great apple pies, cherry pies filled with red tart cherries from Michigan, and sweet potato pies that are made with fresh sweet potatoes peeled by hand.

Busken Bakery is located at 2675 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208.

Hyde's Restaurant

If you don't mind a bit of a drive, you should check out this local diner in Hamilton. In addition to selling burgers, fried chicken, and delicious breakfast staples like biscuits & gravy, Hyde's has fantastic homemade pies. Customers highly recommend getting a slice of their banana cream pie. You also can't go wrong with their peanut butter or apple pie.

Hyde's Restaurant is located at 130 S Erie Blvd, Hamilton, OH 45011.

