4 Places To Get Hot Chicken Sandwiches in the Cleveland Area

Do you like your chicken sandwiches with some heat?

If the answer is yes, you should check out the hot chicken sandwiches at these places in Greater Cleveland.

Herb'n Twine Sandwich Co.

This place in Ohio City serves delicious sandwiches served on freshly baked bread, and their hot chicken sandwich is no exception. The spicy sandwich includes chicken slathered in a Nashville-style cayenne sauce, pickled cabbage slaw, and roasted garlic mayo. If you're in the mood for something less spicy, the place is known for their smoked turkey club, which includes turkey breast that is smoked in house.

Herb'n Twine Sandwich Co. is located at 4309 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Parkview Nite Club

Located in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, Parkview has one of the best hot chicken sandwiches in the area. The sandwich has a buttermilk fried chicken breast covered in Nashville-style hot oil and topped with sweet cider cabbage on a Kaiser bun. If you need something cool to wash down your spicy chicken with, check out their selection of draft beers.

Parkview Nite Club is located at 1261 W 58th St, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Sauce the City

This place on the eastside has delicious hot chicken sandwiches. Check out the Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich, which is a 7 out of 10 on their heat index. The chicken is tossed in Cleveland hot sauce and topped with kooling sauce and house kale slaw sprinkled with a dash of Cleveland hot seasoning. If you want your sandwich extra hot, try the Sauce Fire Cleveland Hot Sandwich, which is a 10 out of 10 on their heat index. It's similar to the Cleveland Hot Chicken Sandwich, except for the house kale slaw being sprinkled with sauce fire seasoning.

Sauce the City is located at 14480 Cedar Rd, University Heights, OH 44121.

Black Box Fix

Located in an eastside suburb, Black Box Fix has a great hot honey garlic chicken sandwich. It has buttermilk fried chicken dipped in hot honey garlic sauce, Cajun ranch slaw, pickles, and herb mayo on a toasted brioche bun. They also have a fried catfish version of the sandwich.

Black Box Fix is located at 25359 Cedar Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124.