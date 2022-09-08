4 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you in Akron and craving a delicious burger? If the answer is yes, you should visit these local establishments.

Louie's Bar & Grille

Locals love the half-pound burgers at this family-owned establishment. Customer recommendations include the everything burger (topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles) and mushroom burger (which has sauteed mushrooms, onions, and melted swiss cheese). If you want something extra decadent, check out their ranchero burger, which is topped with bacon, onion rings, and a tangy BBQ sauce.

Louie's Bar & Grille is located at 739 E Glenwood Ave, Akron, OH 44310.

Hamburger Station

If you want a burger done right, you should visit this local favorite. Their simple but delicious burgers are made with lean fresh beef, pickles, onions, mustard, and fresh baked buns (no ketchup because they strictly believe the red condiment is meant for your fries). As for sides, you can't go wrong with their hand-cut fries or breaded mushrooms.

Hamburger Station has two locations: Manchester Road (2685 Manchester Rd, Akron, OH 44319) and Canton Road (710 Canton Rd, Akron, OH 44312).

Ido Bar & Grill

The burgers at this tavern are delicious. You can't go wrong with the Famous Ido Burger (toppings include grilled mushrooms, onions, and American cheese). Other tasty options include the California burger (topped with bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, and sriracha aioli), mushroom swiss burger, and Dario's chipotle burger (topped with cheddar cheese, fresh seasoned onion straws, lettuce, tomato, and chipotle mayo).

Ido Bar & Grill is located at 1537 S Main St, Akron, OH 44301.

Bob's Hamburg

This old-school establishment has been serving great burgers for decades. During breakfast hours, you can get their tasty breakfast burger, which is topped with American cheese, home fries, an egg, and bacon. For lunch, you can stick with the classic Bob's Everything (topped with Bob's sauce, lettuce, onion, pickle, and Stray Dog mustard) or try one of their specialty burgers. Try the spicy Fired Up Hamburg (topped with pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, Tabasco, mayo, and lettuce) and Undefeated Cheeseburg (topped with American cheese, bacon, fries, ketchup, mayo, and lettuce). If you're truly ravenous, get the Knife and Fork Hamburg, which includes four patties and your choice of cheese and condiments.

Bob's Hamburg is located at 1351 East Ave, Akron, OH 44307.