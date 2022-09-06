4 Places To Get Burgers in the Columbus Area

If you're in the mood for a burger, you should check out these places in Columbus.

Preston's North Market

If you're looking for a delicious burger, you should visit this joint. Fans of smash-burgers will love the classic burger, which has their special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. Other tasty options include the mushroom & swiss, which also has lemon thyme mayo, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle; spicy boi, which is topped with sambal jam, pimento cheese, shaved onion, and house pickle; and pastrami bacon, which also has the special sauce, American cheese, shaved onion, iceberg lettuce, and house pickle. If you're gluten-intolerant, they also have gluten-free buns.

Preston's North Market is located at 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215.

Arch City Tavern

This tavern is known for their signature Arch City burger. The patty is made with a house blend of short rib, sirloin, chuck, and brisket, which is then topped with peppered bacon, avocado, muenster, grilled onion, cilantro, and chile aioli. They also have an excellent bison burger topped with goat cheese, arugula, crispy prosciutto, and grilled onions. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with the spiced bean burger, which has a house walnut black bean patty, butter lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions, cheddar cheese, and special sauce.

Arch City Tavern is located at 862 N High St, Columbus, OH 43215.

Ringside Café

When Food Network star Alton Brown visited Columbus, he said that he had the "best burger in a long time" at Ringside Cafe. Customers love the Ali burger, which has a 3/4-pound patty, sharp cheddar, and an onion ring topped with coleslaw. If you're really hungry, get the Buster Douglas burger, which weighs 1.5 pounds and is served with a double order of fries.

Ringside Café is located at 19 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215.

O'Reilly's Pub

Locals love the burgers at this pub, especially the pepper burger, which is named for its half-pound beef patty with a black pepper crust and topped with bacon and provolone. Other customer recommendations include the mushroom & onion burger and bacon BBQ burger.

O'Reilly's Pub is located at 2822 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202.