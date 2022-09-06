3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints.

Sleepy Bee Cafe

This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).

Sleepy Bee Cafe has four locations: Oakley (3098 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209), Blue Ash (9514 Kenwood Rd, Blue Ash, OH 45242), Downtown (8 E 4th St, Cincinnati, OH 45202), and College Hill (5920 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224).

The Echo

If you're looking for a hearty breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customers love ordering the "hot mess," one of the hangover helpers on the menu. This meal has layers of home fries, scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, sausage gravy, and cheddar with toast. Other delicious options include the Belgian bird sandwich - the Echo's take on chicken and waffles - and Aztec omelet (filled with sausage, green peppers, tomatoes, onions, and pepper jack and served with a side of sour cream and salsa). If you want to have a boozy brunch, they also have a full bar.

The Echo is located at 3510 Edwards Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45208.

Sugar n' Spice Diner

This colorful diner has been serving great breakfasts since 1941. They're known for their delightful wispy thin pancakes and massive fluffy omelets (customer recommendations include the Mexican omelet and gyro omelet). If the delicious food wasn't enough, you also get an adorable rubber duck to take home with you at the end of your meal.

Sugar n' Spice Diner is located at 4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45229.