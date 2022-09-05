4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland Area

Has the show The Bear been making you crave an Italian beef sandwich?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland, which all serve tasty Italian beef sandwiches.

Gunselman's Tavern

If you're on the westside, you should check out the Chicagoland Italian beef sandwich at this tavern. The sandwich contains a lot of thinly sliced Italian beef that's been slow-roasted, hot giardiniera, and house au jus on a toasted garlic bun.

Gunselman's Tavern is located at 21490 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126.

Gourmand's Deli & Coffee

If you're on the eastside, you should check out this local favorite. In addition to offering one of the best corned beef sandwiches in the area, Gourmand's has the Chicago beef, their take on the city's Italian beef sandwich. The Chicago beef sandwich has plenty of house roast beef, provolone, roasted onions and green peppers, and spicy giardiniera on a toasted hoagie with au jus.

Gourmand's Deli & Coffee is located at 5345 Canal Rd, Valley View, OH 44125.

D'Italia Foods

Located in a suburb on the westside, this deli offers a great Italian beef sandwich. Their take on the sandwich includes slow-roasted beef served in its own juices with a side of hot giardiniera. Another sandwich worth checking out at this deli is the D'Italia sub, which has salami, capicola, ham, pepperoni, provolone, and roasted red peppers on an Italian sub roll.

D'Italia Foods is located at 26285 Detroit Rd, Westlake, OH 44145.

Ferrara's Imported Foods

If you find yourself on the eastside, you should check out this Italian grocery store. They're known for their hot Italian beef sandwich, which is piled high with meat, has lots of provolone, and comes with spicy giardiniera. The store also makes great Sicilian-style pizza and a great cold Italian sub.

Ferrara's Imported Foods is located at 5750 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44124.