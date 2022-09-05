4 Places To Get Sushi in the Columbus Area

If you're looking for fresh and delicious sushi in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local restaurants.

Sushi Ten

This unassuming joint serves fantastic sushi rolls. Popular items include the spicy crunch tuna roll (tempura flakes bring the crunch), eel roll, and sushi burrito. They also have great poke bowls. If you want a variety of fish, try the chirashi, which has octopus, tuna, white fish, salmon, shrimp, squid, crab stick, tamago, squash, salmon roe, cucumber, seaweed, and sesame on top of sushi rice.

Sushi Ten is located at 1159 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220.

Yoshi's Japanese Restaurant

Located in Dublin, Yoshi's serves delicious Japanese cuisine including fresh sushi. Check out the Yellow Dragon roll (filled with shrimp tempura, mango, and jalapeno and topped with spicy tuna, crunch, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and mango sauce), Treasure Island (filled with salmon, white fish, and cucumber and topped with spicy tuna, hamachi, scallion, tobiko, eel sauce, and spicy mayo), and Victoria's Garden (filled with shrimp tempura and avocado and topped with salmon, tuna, deep-fried langostino, spicy mayo, and yuzu ponzu).

Yoshi's Japanese Restaurant is located at 5776 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43016.

Akai Hana

If you're in Columbus and looking for delicious sushi, locals highly recommend this restaurant. Some specialty rolls that customers love include the spicy scallops roll, Red Dragon roll (filled with shrimp tempura inside and decorated with spicy tuna on the outside), and Tororossa roll (contains chutoro, Boston lettuce, sprouts, garlic, gochujang, green onions, sesame, and seaweed inside a radish wrap).

Akai Hana is located at 1173 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220.

The 1126 Restaurant

If you're in the Short North neighborhood, you should check out this restaurant. If you're feeling pretty fancy, check out their signature 1126 roll, which has tuna, salmon, yellowtail, spicy crab meat, avocado, tobiko, and flakes of edible 24K gold. Other delicious rolls include the Kiss of Fire roll (filled with spicy tuna and avocado and topped with tuna, white tuna, jalapeno, and spicy mayo) and the Sunshine roll (filled with shrimp tempura, avocado, and cucumber and topped with spicy crab meat and eel sauce).

The 1126 Restaurant is located at 1126 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201.