5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.

Nancy's Main Street Diner

If you find yourself in the Northeastern part of Ohio, you should make a trip to this old-school diner located inside a renovated railcar. This beloved restaurant serves delicious home-cooked meals including massive 4-egg omelets, pancakes that'll take up your whole plate, and sausage gravy that is made fresh every morning. Also, all of their bread is homemade; patrons wholeheartedly recommend trying the rye bread.

Nancy's Main Street Diner is located at 426 Main St, Grafton, OH 44044.

Southside Diner

Also located in Northeastern Ohio, this is another great diner with retro vibes. Check out their delicious breakfast tacos. Southside Diner also serves some of the tastiest corned beef hash in the area as well as unique takes on eggs benedict and a huge breakfast burrito.

Southside Diner is located at 10705 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44130.

Union Street Diner

If you find yourself in the southeastern part of the state, you can grab a fantastic and filling breakfast at this local favorite. Patrons love the banana-stuffed French toast, Best Garbage Omelette Ever (a 3-egg omelet stuffed with cheese, sausage, bacon, ham, banana peppers, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers), and biscuits with sausage gravy. If you got room for a sweet treat, customers highly recommend the hand-mixed milkshakes.

Union Street Diner is located at 70 W Union St, Athens, OH 45701.

Sugar n' Spice Diner

Located in southwestern Ohio, this colorful diner has been serving great breakfasts since 1941. They're known for their delightful wispy thin pancakes and massive fluffy omelets (customer recommendations include the Mexican omelet and gyro omelet). If the delicious food wasn't enough, you also get an adorable rubber duck to take home with you at the end of your meal.

Sugar n' Spice Diner is located at 4381 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45229.

Starliner Diner

This local favorite in central Ohio features a Cuban-inspired menu that includes delicious breakfast options. Patrons love the huevos rancheros, breakfast burrito (a flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, ham, jack cheese, refried beans, smoked chile sauce, and cilantro), and chilaquiles, a southwestern scramble that includes eggs, peppers, onions, corn, zucchini, tortilla chips, smoked chile cream sauce, jack cheese, cilantro, and black beans.

Starliner Diner is located at 4121 Main St, Hilliard, OH 43026.