4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area

Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?

If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area.

Happy Dog

This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.

Happy Dog is located at 5801 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Charlie’s Dog House Diner

This old-school diner is known for their breakfast and - of course - hot dogs. Charlie's hot dogs are 100% Vienna beef. You can get a plain hot dog. They also offer Chicago-style hot dogs loaded with mustard, relish, pickles, tomato, onion, celery salt, and hot peppers. For breakfast, you can get a hot dog wrapped in bacon with egg and cheese. If you want to try some of the diner's homemade chili, Charlie's chili dog is a delicious option.

Charlie’s Dog House Diner is located at 2102 Brookpark Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134.

ABC the Tavern

Located in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood, ABC is known for their decadent and delicious Atomic Dog. This quarter-pound all-beef hot dog is deep-fried, wrapped in bacon, stuffed with jalapeno, and topped with sriracha aioli on a grilled chili oil bun. The hot dog is also served with ABC's fresh cut fries, which many customers find addictive.

ABC the Tavern is located at 1872 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Scooter's World Famous Dawg House

This beloved establishment in Mentor serves fantastic hot dogs. Their hot dogs come in three sizes: short, long, and homewrecker. They have a wide selection of tasty hot dog specialties. You can get a Chicago-style hot dog with all of the fixings, a Hawaiian dawg (topped with grilled pineapple, mozzarella, tomato, and Miracle Whip), the extra-spicy Flame dawg (topped with Flaming Hot Cheetos, cheese sauce, jalapeno, and ranch), and more.

Scooter's World Famous Dawg House is located at 9600 Blackbrook Rd, Mentor, OH 44060.