4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area

If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants.

NE Chinese Restaurant

As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.

NE Chinese Restaurant is located at 2620 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202.

Ty Ginger Asian Bistro

If you love dim sim, visiting this restaurant in Dublin is a must. Their dim sum menu is large and includes delicious staples like har gow (shrimp dumplings), siu mai (pork and shrimp dumplings), shrimp chang fun (steamed rice rolls with shrimp), chicken feet, and pork spare ribs. Outside of dim sum, patrons love their seared ahi tuna, honey walnut shrimp, and Cantonese chow fun.

Ty Ginger Asian Bistro is located at 5689 Woerner Temple Rd, Dublin, OH 43016.

Xi Xia Western Chinese Cuisine

This restaurant in Columbus offers authentic Western-Chinese cuisine. Check out dishes such as the Xi Xia lamb noodles, spicy dry hot pot which features a variety of meats and vegetables, salt and pepper chicken, dapanji stirred noodles, stewed pork over rice, and spicy pork intestines.

Xi Xia Western Chinese Cuisine is located at 1140 Kenny Centre Mall, Columbus, OH 43220.

Noodle Topia

As the name of the place would suggest, visiting this restaurant is a must if you love noodles. Their noodles are made and pulled by hand. Patrons recommend the beef noodle soup, the Szechuan noodle soup (includes a spicy beef broth, fried ground pork, soybeans, ground garlic, peanuts, Szechuan pickles, cilantro, green vegetables, and scallions), and the tomato and egg soup with shaved noodles.

Noodle Topia is located at 7541 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH 43016.