4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland.

Dionne's Meat Shop

Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.

Dionne's Meat Shop is located at 10395 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44130.

State Meats

Also located in Parma, this butcher shop has some of the best kielbasa in Greater Cleveland. Customers love their double smoked kielbasa and spicy smoked Hungarian kielbasa. Also great are the paprika bacon, German schnitzel, and homemade garlic bologna. They also have delicious non-meat products like potato cheddar pierogi, cabbage and noodles, and potato pancakes.

State Meats is located at 5338 State Rd, Parma, OH 44134.

Ohio City Provisions

If you're in Ohio City, you should check out this local grocer and butcher. All of their meat is freshly cut, and free of hormones and antibiotics. Check out their grass-fed beef hot dogs; beef chorizo, which includes hand-diced jalapenos and cilantro and is seasoned with ground smoked cayenne peppers; house-cured meats like pancetta piana, smoked turkey lunchmeat, and Genoa salami; and smoked whole chickens.

Ohio City Provisions is located at 3208 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Keller Meats

If you don't mind a bit of a drive, you should check out this butcher shop in Litchfield. Their fresh meat is farm to table. Patrons recommend their baby back ribs, mango habanero sausages, all-beef hot dogs, blueberry maple sausages, whole fryer birds, and steaks.

Keller Meats is located at 3739 Avon Lake Rd, Litchfield, OH 44253.