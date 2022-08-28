4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries.

Belle's Bread

This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.

Belle's Bread is located at 1168 Kenny Centre Mall, Columbus, OH 43220.

Resch's Bakery

This local bakery has been around for more than a century, and when you try their baked goods, it won't be hard to see why. Resch's offers great donuts (be sure to get there early before they sell out, a frequent occurrence), fantastic cakes (many folks order their wedding cakes from Resch's), and delicious Danish pastries. If you're not much of a sweets person, Resch's also has great pretzels and bread.

Resch's Bakery is located at 4061 E Livingston Ave, Columbus, OH 43227.

Bake Me Happy

If you're gluten-intolerant, you should definitely check out this bakery, which makes exclusively gluten-free baked goods. And even if you're not gluten-intolerant, locals still suggest checking out the delicious treats at Bake Me Happy anyway. Their cakes, cookies, and muffins are just as good as their gluten-containing counterparts. Customers particularly enjoy their zebra cakes, donut muffins, and oatmeal creme clouds, their signature cookies.

Bake Me Happy is located at 106 E Moler St, Columbus, OH 43207.

Pattycake Bakery

Everything at this bakery in Clintonville is made fresh with 100% vegan and organic ingredients. Vegans and non-vegans alike love their snickerdoodle cookies, whoopie pies, and lemon cupcakes. They also have great gluten-free treats like their buckeye bars, fudge brownies, and ginger spice cookies.

Pattycake Bakery is located at 3870 N High St, Columbus, OH 43214.