3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland.

Kim's Wings

This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.

Kim's Wings is located at 14909 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.

Del's Wings N Things

Located in Garfield Heights, Del's offers crispy wings that are great without sauce but are even better when covered in Del's delicious barbecue sauce. If you get a wing dinner, you'll also get some of Del's fries and coleslaw (customers highly recommend covering the fries in sauce as well). Other sides that patrons recommend are fried mushrooms and fried okra. If you have room for something sweet, Del's offers banana pudding, cake, and peach cobbler.

Del's Wings N Things is located at 5141 Turney Rd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125.

The Rib Cage Smokehouse & Bar

If you're on the westside, you should check out the wings at the Rib Cage. You can get your wings covered in one of these tasty sauces: Carolina mustard vinegar, Jamaican jerk, teriyaki, sweet Thai chili, herb buffalo, honey mustard, BBQ, spicy BBQ, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, or wasabi (patrons particularly enjoy the sweet Thai chili and Jamaican jerk). If you get a wing dinner, you also get two sides. Customer recommendations include the candied yams (which are coated in a blend of honey, brown sugar, vanilla, and butter), collard greens (which feature braised smoked turkey), and mac & cheese (which is topped with toasted Panko breadcrumbs and features a cheese blend of sharp cheddar, smoked gouda, and American).

The Rib Cage Smokehouse & Bar is located at 1830 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.