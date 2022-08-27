Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tes2S_0hXLIUKY00
Photo by taden from Getty Images

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland.

Kim's Wings

This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.

Kim's Wings is located at 14909 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.

Del's Wings N Things

Located in Garfield Heights, Del's offers crispy wings that are great without sauce but are even better when covered in Del's delicious barbecue sauce. If you get a wing dinner, you'll also get some of Del's fries and coleslaw (customers highly recommend covering the fries in sauce as well). Other sides that patrons recommend are fried mushrooms and fried okra. If you have room for something sweet, Del's offers banana pudding, cake, and peach cobbler.

Del's Wings N Things is located at 5141 Turney Rd, Garfield Heights, OH 44125.

The Rib Cage Smokehouse & Bar

If you're on the westside, you should check out the wings at the Rib Cage. You can get your wings covered in one of these tasty sauces: Carolina mustard vinegar, Jamaican jerk, teriyaki, sweet Thai chili, herb buffalo, honey mustard, BBQ, spicy BBQ, lemon pepper, garlic parmesan, or wasabi (patrons particularly enjoy the sweet Thai chili and Jamaican jerk). If you get a wing dinner, you also get two sides. Customer recommendations include the candied yams (which are coated in a blend of honey, brown sugar, vanilla, and butter), collard greens (which feature braised smoked turkey), and mac & cheese (which is topped with toasted Panko breadcrumbs and features a cheese blend of sharp cheddar, smoked gouda, and American).

The Rib Cage Smokehouse & Bar is located at 1830 W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Local Eats# Cleveland# Ohio# Restaurants

Comments / 8

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
6655 followers

More from Isla Chiu

Akron, OH

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Akron Area

Are you looking for great corned beef in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places, which all serve mean corned beef sandwiches. If you're downtown, you should check out this fantastic deli. Patrons love their corned beef sandwiches (get the jumbo size if you're hungry and craving a whole lot of corned beef). Their Reuben sandwiches are also excellent and served on grilled rye bread with Swiss cheese, thousand-island dressing, and sauerkraut. You also can't go wrong with a Stray Diamond sandwich, which has corned beef plus pastrami, Swiss, onion, homemade coleslaw, and mustard.

Read full story
Ohio State

5 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. Are you looking for a diner where you can get a great breakfast to start your day?. If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local establishments.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cleveland Area

Do you reside in Greater Cleveland? Do you like a good hot dog?. If you answered yes to both of those questions, you should check out these local joints in the area. This bar in the Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood offers great vibes and great hot dogs. For one flat price, you get unlimited toppings on your hot dog. Their topping menu is large and includes eclectic ingredients such as bourbon pork & beans, chorizo chili, brie, white beer cheese fondue, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, bleu cheese coleslaw, diced tomatoes, creamy lime cilantro sauce, and more. They also have a vegan hot dog option.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area

If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.

Read full story
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Ohio. Located in Central Ohio, this shop boasts some of the best bagels in the state. All of their bagels are rolled by hand, and somewhere between a NY-style and Montreal-style bagel. Locals can't get enough of their everything and sea salt & herb bagels. Their cream cheese spread options include plain, chive, roasted garlic, beet and thyme, artichoke, woodhouse vegan, and lox cream cheese. They also have great breakfast sandwiches. As the name of the shop would suggest, the lox sandwich is delicious and a customer favorite (the sandwich includes capers, onions, cucumber, cream cheese, and of course, lox).

Read full story
Akron, OH

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area and looking for a great breakfast to start your day, you should check out these restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this local chain serves great waffles. Wally has a wide selection of delicious waffle options ranging from standard choices like chocolate chip waffles and waffles topped with glazed strawberries to more unique ones like the Elvis waffle (includes peanut butter, bacon, bananas, honey, and whipped cream) and the Cocoa Nut waffle (includes chocolate chips, shredded coconut, bananas, and whipped cream). If you prefer a more savory breakfast, customers highly recommend the chicken and waffles.

Read full story
6 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Butcher Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for some high-quality cuts of meat?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these butcher shops in Greater Cleveland. Located in Parma, Dionne's is known for their fresh high-quality meat. If you want great burgers, consider getting some of their pre-made patties; customers particularly recommend the jalapeno cheddar. They're also known for their signature pinwheels with thinly sliced top round steak, hot Hungarian peppers stuffed with flavored pork, and homemade sausages.

Read full story
1 comments
Cincinnati, OH

4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati

If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.

Read full story
3 comments
Westerville, OH

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.

Read full story
5 comments
Akron, OH

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.

Read full story
2 comments
Columbus, OH

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in Cleveland

As a somewhat stereotypically awkward and introverted writer, I usually dine alone. "Table for just one" is a phrase I have uttered countless times. But the other day, I actually had lunch with some companions, which was a nice change of pace.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area

Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth?. If the answer is yes and you live in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places, which all offer delicious donuts.

Read full story
Akron, OH

4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area

If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

5 Great Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

If you're a fan of buffets, you should check out these places in Ohio. This buffet in Ohio's Amish Country offers a fantastic lunch and dinner buffet. At the buffet, you can expect to find delicious food like Mrs. Yoder's hand-breaded fried chicken, meat loaf, noodles, pot roast, and more.

Read full story
6 comments
Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area

Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream. Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus. This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.

Read full story
5 comments
Akron, OH

4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.

Read full story
20 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy