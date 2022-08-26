Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area

Isla Chiu

Photo by pixelshot

Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants.

Stav's Diner

If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).

Stav's Diner is located at 2932 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43209.

Starliner Diner

This local favorite features a Cuban-inspired menu that includes delicious breakfast options. Patrons love the huevos rancheros, breakfast burrito (a flour tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, ham, jack cheese, refried beans, smoked chile sauce, and cilantro), and chilaquiles, a southwestern scramble that includes eggs, peppers, onions, corn, zucchini, tortilla chips, smoked chile cream sauce, jack cheese, cilantro, and black beans.

Starliner Diner is located at 4121 Main St, Hilliard, OH 43026.

Tasi Cafe

If you're looking for a great eggs benedict, you can't go wrong with this place in Columbus's Italian Village. Tasi's eggs benedict includes two perfectly poached eggs, two biscuits, smoked salmon, and jalapeno butter. The restaurant is also known for their poached eggs & black bean cakes, challah French toast, and steak skillet, which includes two eggs, potatoes, tomato, diced top round steak, jalapeno, red onions, and cilantro.

Tasi Cafe is located at 680 N Pearl St #1518, Columbus, OH 43215.

Cafe Elena

This restaurant is a great option for breakfast in the state's capital. Popular options include the cordon bleu crepe, the British Breakfast (a hearty meal that includes two eggs, double-smoked applewood caramelized bacon, a British-style sausage, grilled homestyle potatoes, roasted mushrooms, baked beans, grilled tomatoes, and white toast), and Dutch Baby (a big German pancake that can either be topped with avocado, ham, and egg or bananas and pecans).

Cafe Elena is located at 2054 Crown Plaza Dr, Columbus, OH 43235.

