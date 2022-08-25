4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area

If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area.

Big Eu'es BBQ

If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.

Big Eu'es BBQ is located at 1730 Portage Trail, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.

Jimmy's Backyard BBQ

Also located in Cuyahoga Falls, Jimmy's serves fantastic meats such as ribs, hickory-smoked wings, and brisket. Patrons are also fans of their BBQ rice bowls, which come with your choice of pulled pork, beef brisket, or chopped chicken, and are topped with BBQ sauce, rice, cheese, lettuce, sour cream, tomato salsa, black olives, banana peppers, jalapenos, and/or Cowboy Caviar salsa.

Jimmy's Backyard BBQ is located at 526 Graham Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.

Nephew's

If you're looking for tasty soul food, you can't go wrong with this place. Patrons love their ribs, burgers, catfish, and shrimp po'boys. As for sides, customers highly recommend their fried okra, deep fried grits, and fried green tomatoes. If you have room for dessert, you can't go wrong with their peach cobbler and red velvet cake.

Nephew's is located at 1675 Diagonal Rd, Akron, OH 44320.

Joe’s Barbecue

Locals love the ribs and brisket at this barbecue joint in Kent. Their ribs are smoked for about 5 hours and glazed with their house-made BBQ sauce, ensuring a whole lot of delicious flavor. Their brisket is smoked for even longer - 10 to 16 hours - but patrons say the brisket is so worth the effort. Joe's menu only includes 3 sides - smoked mac and cheese, buttermilk potato bacon salad, and charro beans - but customers say they're all fantastic. If you have room for something sweet, try the bourbon banana pudding.

Joe’s Barbecue is located at 1299 Tallmadge Rd, Kent, OH 44240.

