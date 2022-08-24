5 Great Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

If you're a fan of buffets, you should check out these places in Ohio.

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen

This buffet in Ohio's Amish Country offers a fantastic lunch and dinner buffet. At the buffet, you can expect to find delicious food like Mrs. Yoder's hand-breaded fried chicken, meat loaf, noodles, pot roast, and more.

Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen is located at 8101 OH-241, Mt Hope, OH 44660.

Kumo Japanese Seafood Buffet

Located in a suburb in Northeast Ohio, this buffet offers classic Chinese dishes such as lo mein, General Tso's chicken, and fried rice. They also, of course, have a great selection of fresh sushi and seafood like mussels and shrimp. For a few dollars more, you can add all-you-can-eat hotpot. Have room for dessert? Check out the ice cream and crepe station.

Kumo is located at 1975 Snow Rd, Parma, OH 44134.

The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek

If you're a big fan of brunch, you should check out the Sunday brunch buffet at this restaurant in Central Ohio. You can expect to stuff yourself with delicious fare like prime rib, fried chicken, made-to-order omelets and pancakes, and more. The $39.99 brunch buffet also includes refills of coffee, tea, and soft drinks.

The Barn at Rocky Fork Creek is located at 1370 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230.

Kintaro

If you love sushi, you will love Kintaro. The Northeast Ohio chain offers all-you-can-eat sushi that's made to order. Not a fan of sushi? The all-you-can-eat menu also includes fried rice, shumai, spring rolls, noodle soups, and teriyaki. Alternatively, you can do all-you-can-eat hotpot instead, and if you bring hungry friends, they'll let you share the all-you-can-eat sushi and hotpot.

Kintaro has 4 locations: Fairview Park (3111 Westgate Mall a128, Fairview Park, OH 44126), Brooklyn (7325 Northcliff Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144), Eastlake (33550 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095), and Akron (4054 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333).

Twin Dragon Buffet & Grill

If you find yourself in Southwestern Ohio, locals highly recommend this buffet. Expect to find Chinese staples like egg drop soup, General Tso's chicken, lo mein, and crab Rangoon. There's also sushi and a hibachi grill. If you have room for something sweet, Twin Dragon offers fresh fruit, ice cream, cookies, cake, and Chinese donuts.

Twin Dragon Buffet & Grill is located at 7763 Tylersville Rd, West Chester Township, OH 45069.