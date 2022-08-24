4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area

Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream.

Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus.

Mardi Gras Homemade Ice Cream

This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.

Mardi Gras is located at 1947 Hard Rd Columbus, OH 43235.

Johnson's Real Ice Cream

Johnson's is a family-operated shop that serves fabulous ice cream that comes in flavors like banana fudge, Buckeye Fever, raspberry cheesecake, and coffee and the cool beans. They also have over 50 flavors of milkshakes, ice cream pies, smoothies, fudge logs, and more sweet treats.

Johnson's Real Ice Cream is located at 2728 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209. Johnson's also has locations in Dublin (55 W Bridge St, Dublin, OH 43017) and New Albany (160 W Main St, New Albany, OH 43054).

Dell's Homemade Ice Cream & Coffee

This place just outside of Columbus offers great ice cream that's adored by locals. One of their specialties is the Dellogato sundae, which features their vanilla ice cream and fresh espresso. You also can't go wrong with their big ice cream cookie sandwiches, which feature cookies from Der Dutchman, a local Amish restaurant, and delicious banana splits.

Dell's is located at 9345 Dublin Rd, Powell, OH 43065.

Diamonds Ice Cream

Located in Bethel Sawmill Center, this local shop serves great ice cream that comes in flavors like lemon pie, chocolate with marshmallows, cake gansito, and coconut. They also make authentic Mexican paletas, a popsicle-like treat that's made with fresh fruits.

Diamonds Ice Cream is located at 5461 Bethel Sawmill Center, Columbus, OH 43235.