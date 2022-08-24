Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Great Ice Cream in the Columbus Area

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Fbv9_0hSohfvO00
Photo by Kelsey Curtis on Unsplash

Summer is almost coming to a close, but that doesn't mean you can't still get fantastic ice cream.

Here are some places that serve great ice cream in Greater Columbus.

Mardi Gras Homemade Ice Cream

This local favorite offers delicious homemade ice cream. You can get traditional flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, but you can also get unique flavors like lychee, anjeer (figs), ginger, and sweet rose. Mardi Gras also has a few varieties of great kulfi, an Indian frozen dairy dessert.

Mardi Gras is located at 1947 Hard Rd Columbus, OH 43235.

Johnson's Real Ice Cream

Johnson's is a family-operated shop that serves fabulous ice cream that comes in flavors like banana fudge, Buckeye Fever, raspberry cheesecake, and coffee and the cool beans. They also have over 50 flavors of milkshakes, ice cream pies, smoothies, fudge logs, and more sweet treats.

Johnson's Real Ice Cream is located at 2728 E Main St, Columbus, OH 43209. Johnson's also has locations in Dublin (55 W Bridge St, Dublin, OH 43017) and New Albany (160 W Main St, New Albany, OH 43054).

Dell's Homemade Ice Cream & Coffee

This place just outside of Columbus offers great ice cream that's adored by locals. One of their specialties is the Dellogato sundae, which features their vanilla ice cream and fresh espresso. You also can't go wrong with their big ice cream cookie sandwiches, which feature cookies from Der Dutchman, a local Amish restaurant, and delicious banana splits.

Dell's is located at 9345 Dublin Rd, Powell, OH 43065.

Diamonds Ice Cream

Located in Bethel Sawmill Center, this local shop serves great ice cream that comes in flavors like lemon pie, chocolate with marshmallows, cake gansito, and coconut. They also make authentic Mexican paletas, a popsicle-like treat that's made with fresh fruits.

Diamonds Ice Cream is located at 5461 Bethel Sawmill Center, Columbus, OH 43235.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Local Eats# Columbus# Ohio# Ice Cream

Comments / 6

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
6482 followers

More from Isla Chiu

Columbus, OH

4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area

Are you searching for a great bakery in the Columbus area? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local bakeries. This bakery located in Japan Marketplace offers a variety of delicious Japanese goods with a French twist. Patrons can't get enough of their strawberry cake slices, matcha cream puffs, and red bean rolls. If you're looking for something savory, consider getting their curry donuts and spicy tuna bread. In addition to baked goods, Belle's offers green tea soft serve ice cream, shaved ice, and lattes.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Great Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for mouthwatering wings, you should check out these local businesses in Greater Cleveland. This long-running restaurant has some of the best chicken wings in the Land. Their wings are covered in Kim's special barbecue sauce, which customers can't get enough of. Their sauce is also great on their fries and Polish Boys. If you got room for dessert, ask for a slice of their cake.

Read full story
5 comments
Cleveland, OH

If You’re Looking for Great Korean Food, You Should Check Out This Place in Cleveland

As a somewhat stereotypically awkward and introverted writer, I usually dine alone. "Table for just one" is a phrase I have uttered countless times. But the other day, I actually had lunch with some companions, which was a nice change of pace.

Read full story
Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Breakfast in the Columbus Area

Are you looking for a delicious breakfast in Greater Columbus?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're looking for a classic diner feel, Stav's is a great option. Customer recommendations include the thick French toast (locals strongly recommend substituting the toast for challah bread and say it's worth the small upcharge), gyro omelet, and the BLTE sandwich (BLTE stands for bacon, lettuce, tomato, and egg).

Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Donuts in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth?. If the answer is yes and you live in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places, which all offer delicious donuts.

Read full story
Akron, OH

4 Places To Get Delicious Barbecue in the Akron Area

If you're craving some mouthwatering barbecue, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for delicious ribs with tender meat that falls right off the bone, you can't go wrong with this local favorite in Cuyahoga Falls. In addition to ribs, they have great pulled pork sandwiches, brisket, and wings. As for sides, customers can't get enough of their cornbread, collard greens, and mac & cheese.

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

5 Great Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

If you're a fan of buffets, you should check out these places in Ohio. This buffet in Ohio's Amish Country offers a fantastic lunch and dinner buffet. At the buffet, you can expect to find delicious food like Mrs. Yoder's hand-breaded fried chicken, meat loaf, noodles, pot roast, and more.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.

Read full story
5 comments
Akron, OH

4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.

Read full story
20 comments
Garfield Heights, OH

Looking for a Great Bakery in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Garfield Heights, Ohio

I'm always looking for new bakeries and restaurants to try. As a result, I often browse the comments on my articles because many readers aren't shy about recommending their favorite places. A few months ago, I was looking through the comments section and saw that someone recommended a place in Garfield Heights called Sweetly Shoibhan Pastries & Bubble Tea. I made a note to visit it in the future, and the other week, I finally decided to make the drive to Garfield Heights.

Read full story
3 comments
Oberlin, OH

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.

Read full story
12 comments
Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in Ohio

Then you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the state capital offers fantastic Indian cuisine. They have some of the best chicken tikka masala and palak paneer in the area. You also can't go wrong with their lamb jalfrezi and murgh makhani (pieces of chicken breast cooked in a tandoor before being added to a creamy tomato and onion gravy). If you want some dessert, try the gulab jamun (sweet deep-fried balls made with milk powder, cheese, and flour; served with vanilla ice cream).

Read full story
4 comments
Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.

Read full story
7 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland Area

Then you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Located on the eastside, Zoma serves delicious and authentic Ethiopian dishes. Customer favorites include the mild chicken stew (includes pieces of chicken breast simmered in a flavorful turmeric sauce; if you prefer a little more heat, the spicy chicken stew is also delicious) and beef tibs (beef cubes marinated in Zoma's special sauce and fried with onion, rosemary, jalapenos, and fresh garlic). If you're vegetarian, the restaurant also has tasty meat-free options like the chickpea stew and split red lentils.

Read full story
6 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio

Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State. Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).

Read full story
26 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Delicious Korean Food in Ohio

Then you should check out these 4 restaurants. Located in Cleveland's AsiaTown, Miega is one of the best Korean restaurants in the Land. For appetizers, you can't go wrong with their seafood pancakes and tteok-bokki (spicy rice cakes). As for entrees, some customer favorites include the bulgogi (thin slices of ribeye steak marinated in Miega's special sauce), galbi tang (beef short rib soup), and dolsot bibimbap (a rice bowl with vegetables, meat, and red pepper paste served in a hot stone pot). If you have room for dessert, the restaurant recently added bingsu (Korean shaved ice) to their menu.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

There are so many great diners in Greater Cleveland that serve delicious breakfast. Here are 4 of them, listed in no particular order (and this list is by no means exclusive!):

Read full story
6 comments
Parma, OH

4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy