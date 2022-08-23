4 Places To Get Great Tacos in Ohio

Are you craving some delicious, flavorful tacos?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio.

Los Guachos

Locals are big fans of this central Ohio chain. The chain claims to have the "best tacos al pastor in the city," and many central Ohioans wholeheartedly agree with that statement. Their al pastor tacos feature flavorful marinated pork, sliced pineapple, onions, and cilantro inside corn tortillas. You also can't go wrong with their beef tongue and fish tacos.

Los Guachos has a few locations in Central Ohio. There's one on Hamilton (1121 S Hamilton Rd, Columbus, OH 43227), in Dublin (7370 Sawmill Rd, Columbus, OH 43235), in Gahanna (1376 Cherry Bottom Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230), and on Godown (5221 Godown Rd, Columbus, OH 43235).

La Plaza Supermarket

If you find yourself in Northeast Ohio, many people say the taqueria in this supermarket is the place to go for great tacos in the area. Patrons particularly adore their al pastor and chorizo tacos. The taqueria has a topping bar, and you can fill your tacos with as much salsa, sour cream, cilantro, et cetera as your heart and belly desire. They also have vegetarian options.

La Plaza Supermarket is located at 13609 Lakewood Heights Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44107.

Guerra's Krazy Taco

If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, residents love the creative tacos at this local joint. Some customer favorites include the Asian Ginger tacos (chicken, Asian ginger sauce, lettuce, and candied ginger), Wild Lucy tacos (chicken, cilantro, onion, sriracha, and creamy adobo sauce), OMG tacos (shredded beef, chimichurri sauce, lettuce, and sweet peppers), and lobster tacos.

Guerra's Krazy Taco is located at 229 N Belmont Ave, Springfield, OH 45503.

Laguna Mexican Street Food & Ice Cream

Laguna is another great place in central Ohio. You can't go wrong with their al pastor or chorizo tacos, which are served on soft corn tortillas with cilantro and grilled onions. If you're in the mood for dessert, people also love their homemade ice cream and shaved ice.

Laguna is located at 1980 Hard Rd, Columbus, OH 43235.