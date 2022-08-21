4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Are you looking for a delicious pizza pie?

Then you should visit these places in Ohio.

Angelo's Pizza

This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.

Angelo's Pizza is located at 13715 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Lucci's Place

If you find yourself in Kent, you should check out the pizza at this joint. Their pizza features a thin New-York-Style crust with your choice of red or white sauce made from scratch and a mozzarella-provolone blend. Lucci's has a wide selection of toppings including pepperoni, homemade meatballs, capicola, heirloom tomatoes, pineapple, and more.

Lucci's Place is located at 405 E Main St, Kent, OH 44240.

GoreMade Pizza

Located in the state capital, this joint serves delicious wood-fired pizzas. If you enjoy a lot of meat on your pizza, customers recommend the Porkistopheles, which includes pepperoni, sausage, and bacon. Another popular option is the Clintonvillain, which is topped with roasted mushrooms, smoked salt, truffle oil, and grated cheese with an olive oil base. If you can't decide what toppings you want, order the Chef's Choice pizza, and the chef will choose the toppings for you.

GoreMade is located at 936 N 4th St, Columbus, OH 43201.

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

This local favorite in Oberlin has been serving great pizzas for over 35 years. Patrons highly recommend getting the old style pizza (fresh tomatoes, garlic butter, olive oil, cheese blend, and oregano), seafood pizza (crab-pollack blend, red onion, garlic butter, and cheese blend), and chicken pesto pizza (chicken, basil pesto sauce, tomatoes, and cheese blend).

Lorenzo's is located at 52 S Main St, Oberlin, OH 44074.