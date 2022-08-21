Columbus, OH

4 Places To Get Great Indian Food in Ohio

Isla Chiu

Photo by soumitrapendse from Getty Images

Are you craving some delicious Indian food?

Then you should check out these restaurants in Ohio.

Aangan India Bistro

This restaurant in the state capital offers fantastic Indian cuisine. They have some of the best chicken tikka masala and palak paneer in the area. You also can't go wrong with their lamb jalfrezi and murgh makhani (pieces of chicken breast cooked in a tandoor before being added to a creamy tomato and onion gravy). If you want some dessert, try the gulab jamun (sweet deep-fried balls made with milk powder, cheese, and flour; served with vanilla ice cream).

Aangan India Bistro is located at 7520 High Cross Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235.

India Garden

If you're in Northeast Ohio and craving Indian food, you can't go wrong with this restaurant. Customers love the chicken tikka masala and lamb tikka masala. But if you don't eat meat, they have a wide selection of delicious vegetarian options (the vegetable korma and saag paneer are highly recommended), and most of them can also be made vegan. If you want to eat a lot of Indian food, they also offer a daily lunch buffet.

India Garden is located at 18405 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Adeep India

Located in Cincinnati, Adeep India offers delicious Indian dishes. Popular options include saag paneer, chicken tikka masala, garlic naan, and chicken curry. Their biryani is also fantastic and full of flavor. If you got room for dessert, they have gulab jamun and kheer (Indian-style rice pudding).

Adeep India is located at 211 W McMillan St, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Layla's Kitchen

This local favorite in Columbus offers delectable Indian food. Layla's has some of the best samosas in the area, and customers also highly recommend their Nepali-style goat curry, tandoori chicken, and lamb vindaloo. If you want something sweet after the end of your meal, Layla's has gulab jamun, kheer, ras malai (flaky homemade cheese pastry served with sweet cream and sprinkled with pistachios), and gajar halwa (sweet carrots cooked with ricotta cheese).

Layla's Kitchen is located at 6152 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43231.

