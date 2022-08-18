3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you in the mood for Ethiopian food?

Then you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland.

Zoma

Located on the eastside, Zoma serves delicious and authentic Ethiopian dishes. Customer favorites include the mild chicken stew (includes pieces of chicken breast simmered in a flavorful turmeric sauce; if you prefer a little more heat, the spicy chicken stew is also delicious) and beef tibs (beef cubes marinated in Zoma's special sauce and fried with onion, rosemary, jalapenos, and fresh garlic). If you're vegetarian, the restaurant also has tasty meat-free options like the chickpea stew and split red lentils.

Zoma is located at 2240 Lee Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118.

Empress Taytu

Empress Taytu is one of the best places in Cleveland to get Ethiopian food. A popular option is the meat and veggie combo, which includes dorowat (a spiced chicken stew), segawat (a spiced beef stew), kik alicha (yellow split peas), misir (red split lentils), and tikil gomen (a mild vegetable stew with cabbage, carrots, and potatoes). Patrons also love the inguday tibs (sautéed Portobello mushrooms) and ambasha (traditional skillet bread; customers recommend getting it with the homemade cottage cheese). If you have room for dessert, try the peanut butter injera (spongy flatbread rolls served with peanut butter and sugar or honey) and Taytu cake (homemade chocolate or vanilla cake served à la mode).

Empress Taytu is located at 6125 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44103.

Habesha

If you're on the westside, you should check out Habesha. For appetizers, patrons recommend the lentil sambusas and ambesha with cottage cheese. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the shiro (a mild chickpea stew that is a great vegetarian option), lamb sega tibs, and doro wot. If you want a delicious treat after your meal, customers highly recommend ordering the coffee ceremony, where the staff will roast green coffee beans at your table and serve you coffee from a jebena, a traditional coffee kettle.

Habesha is located at 16860 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111.