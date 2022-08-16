Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Great Sushi in Ohio

Isla Chiu

Photo by Mahmoud Fawzy on Unsplash

Ohio is not known to be a hotspot for sushi, but there are a number of places to get great sushi in the Buckeye State.

Here are 4 of them.

Ginko Restaurant

Located in the Tremont neighborhood, Ginko is one of the places to go for sushi in Cleveland. The prices of the sushi reflect the high quality. Patrons immensely enjoy the Ginko roll and jumbo shrimp tempura roll. If you can't decide what to order, request an omakase meal, where the chef will curate your dinner.

Ginko is located at 2247 Professor Ave B, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Akai Hana

If you're in Columbus and looking for delicious sushi, locals highly recommend this restaurant. Some specialty rolls that customers love include the spicy scallops roll, Red Dragon roll (filled with shrimp tempura inside and decorated with spicy tuna on the outside), and Tororossa roll (contains chutoro, Boston lettuce, sprouts, garlic, gochujang, green onions, sesame, and seaweed inside a radish wrap).

Akai Hana is located at 1173 Old Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220.

Ando Japanese Restaurant

This BYOB establishment in Blue Ash has fantastic sushi. You can't go wrong with any of their nigiri or sashimi (the sea urchin, sweet shrimp, and freshwater BBQ eel are especially good). They also have great desserts like matcha mascarpone cheesecake and house-made brown sugar ice cream.

Ando is located at 5889 Pfeiffer Rd #4819, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

Kintaro

If you want massive quantities of good sushi, you can't go wrong with this Northeast Ohio chain. The local chain offers all-you-can-eat sushi that's made to order. The AYCE menu has a wide selection of nigiri like salmon and red snapper, classic rolls like white tuna and soft shell crab, and specialty rolls. The menu also includes non-sushi items like fried rice, shumai, spring rolls, noodle soups, and teriyaki.

Kintaro has 4 locations: Fairview Park (3111 Westgate Mall a128, Fairview Park, OH 44126), Brooklyn (7325 Northcliff Ave, Brooklyn, OH 44144), Eastlake (33550 Vine St, Eastlake, OH 44095), and Akron (4054 Medina Rd, Akron, OH 44333).

