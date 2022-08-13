4 Places To Get Delicious Korean Food in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and in the mood for Korean food?

Then you should check out these 4 restaurants.

Miega

Located in Cleveland's AsiaTown, Miega is one of the best Korean restaurants in the Land. For appetizers, you can't go wrong with their seafood pancakes and tteok-bokki (spicy rice cakes). As for entrees, some customer favorites include the bulgogi (thin slices of ribeye steak marinated in Miega's special sauce), galbi tang (beef short rib soup), and dolsot bibimbap (a rice bowl with vegetables, meat, and red pepper paste served in a hot stone pot). If you have room for dessert, the restaurant recently added bingsu (Korean shaved ice) to their menu.

Miega is located at 3820 Superior Ave, E 38th St, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Min-Ga Korean Restaurant

This restaurant in Columbus serves fantastic Korean cuisine. If you like spicy food, customers recommend their soon tofu, a spicy broth with soft tofu and vegetables and which you can get with either seafood or beef. Patrons also love the pig feet, which are served with bean paste sauce, and naeng myun, a cold broth with buckwheat noodles, pears, pickles, and beef.

Min-Ga is located at 800 Bethel Rd, Columbus, OH 43214.

Seoul Garden

Located in a suburb of Cleveland, Seoul Garden is a local favorite. You can't go wrong with getting the seafood pancakes, bibimbap, galbi, and/or hot pot. Their banchan selection is also great and includes classic kimchi, seaweed, fish cakes, a sweet potato, and a piping hot bowl of gyeran-jjim, a savory egg custard dish. For a little dessert, they give you a complimentary bottle of yakult, a carbonated yogurt drink, at the end of your meal.

Seoul Garden is located at 5270 Pearl Rd, Parma, OH 44129.

Restaurant Silla

Restaurant Silla is a great Korean restaurant located in the state capital. Customers love their budae ji gae (an army stew with spicy broth, spam, meat, vegetables, cheese, and ramen noodles), bulgogi, and jjampong (a spicy seafood noodle soup).

Restaurant Silla is located at 1802 W Henderson Rd, Columbus, OH 43220.