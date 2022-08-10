4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses.

Hot Dog Diner

This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.

Hot Dog Diner is located at 5494 Pearl Rd, Parma, OH 44129.

Hot Dog Heaven

Though Hot Dog Heaven suffered a catastrophic fire in the fall of 2020, that didn't stop the beloved restaurant from reopening earlier this year. If you want a hot dog for breakfast, check out their breakfast dog, which is a hot dog topped with scrambled eggs, fries, and shredded cheese. Outside of breakfast, customers love their classic hot dog; free toppings include ketchup, mustard, pickles, relish, chopped onions, jalapenos, and the "authentic" stadium mustard. For an additional charge, you can also have your hot dog topped with chili sauce, cheese sauce, kraut, slaw, bacon, and/or mac and cheese.

Hot Dog Heaven is located at 493 Cleveland Ave, Amherst, OH 44001.

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace

Located in Columbus, Dirty Frank has been serving great hot dogs since 2009. Patrons love hot dogs like the Classy Lady (a hot dog topped with cheese sauce and crushed potato chips), Puff the Magic Popper (cheddar cream cheese, jalapenos, and bacon bits), and Hot Tot-Cho Dog (tots, cheese sauce, jalapenos, and onion). You can also build your own hot dog and choose from the wide selection of toppings. And almost all of their hot dogs can be made either vegan or vegetarian with their soy-free veggie dog and vegan versions of toppings like cream cheese or bacon bits.

Dirty Frank's Hot Dog Palace is located at 248 S 4th St, Columbus, OH 43215.

Crazy Dogs Grill

If you're ever in Chillicothe, you should check out this hot dog restaurant. Check out their most popular hot dog, the Chillicothe Dog, which features an all-beef hot dog topped with homemade Coney sauce, onions, and shredded cheddar cheese. Other delicious options include the Buckeye Dog (a brat topped with Applewood smoked bacon, fancy shredded cheese, homemade pickled onions, and yellow mustard) and Reuben dog (all-beef hot dog topped with Swiss cheese, grilled sauerkraut, homemade kosher pickle, and thousand island dressing).

Crazy Dogs Grill is located at 1720 N Bridge St, Chillicothe, OH 45601.