Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio

I'm lactose-intolerant and prone to cavities.

So naturally, I love bubble tea, which contains both milk and tons of sugar.

The other week, after watching Marcel the Shell with Shoes On (a beautiful film that might or might not have made me tear up) at the movie theater in Westlake, I was craving bubble tea, so I walked to Pacific East, a local restaurant that serves great sushi and, of course, great bubble tea.

I could have gotten one of Pacific East's dairy-free fruit teas, which are refreshing and kinder to my lactose-intolerant body (but with their sweetness, not so kind to my cavity-prone teeth).

But dang it, I wanted bubble tea.

Ignoring the protests of my sensitive belly, I ordered the strawberry chocolate boba, a concoction that contains strawberry milk tea, chocolate sauce, tapioca balls, chopped strawberries, whipped cream, and chocolate shavings.

(Do you hear the sobs of my doctor and dentist?)

The beverage was utterly delightful. The strawberry milk tea was sweet and creamy, and complemented well by the chocolate sauce and fine chocolate shavings. The chopped strawberries were fresh and offered a bit of tart acidity, pairing well with the whipped cream.

I sipped it happily. Alas, I finished it all too soon, and a few minutes later, I was sucking on the ice cubes at the bottom.

Because it was a specialty drink, the strawberry chocolate boba was on the expensive side ($7 for a 16-ounce cup). A regular 16-ounce bubble tea costs $5.50, which also isn't exactly cheap, but hey, a matcha tea latte at Starbucks costs $5.15, and the Starbucks matcha tea latte doesn't come with boba.

If you're in the area and need a caffeinated beverage, skip the big chains and consider getting bubble tea at this local business. If you have a sweet tooth, you won't regret it.

Pacific East is located at 186 Union St, Westlake, OH 44145.